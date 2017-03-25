|
atomic wrote:
Good to see a season buys a coach time..Unlike 6 games..
Be 7 after next weeks rout.Will you still be saying give Smith time?
Wow how fickle are some of your supporters its not about glory all the time its supporting your team through good and bad, try being a fan of my team some of you really need to give your heads a shake!
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
Wow how fickle are some of your supporters its not about glory all the time its supporting your team through good and bad, try being a fan of my team some of you really need to give your heads a shake!
Oh we have been where you are for many years don't worry. But expectations are likely to be and should be different given the amount of money that has gone into assembling this side. Plus remember we have won nothing since 2012 so the glory hasn't been there for a while.
Jack Pepsi wrote:
I've been on terrace at Oldham when we were battered by them, an Oldham team that at the time had know right to call themselves a rugby team but battered us. I was on the terrace when saints beat us 80 nil.... This is not that team from back then it's a hundred times better there just not at the races at the moment and I for one refuse to believe that they want come good again, playing to an empty stadium will not help. Turn up with your Cullen Ermmm I meen Smith out banners but don't just not turn up. Your team needs you
Well you have a right to voice yourself but trying to incite a protest isn't something I agree with.
I think there is enough display on the pitch with my team to suggest we have a problem.
I'm very sure the board knows the extent more than most in here...."Maggie Maggie Maggie, out out out" I can assure you does not work.
Wires71 wrote:
Leeds won 2 of their first 6 games and the treble the season before. Winning a treble tends to buy a coach a bit of time.
Our worst in (fairly) recent times was a run of five losses, including a truly pathetic surrender to Hudds in a CC semi back in 06. The coach - whose name escapes me - kept his job and led the team to a GF win in 2007.
rubber duckie wrote:
Well you have a right to voice yourself but trying to incite a protest isn't something I agree with.
I think there is enough display on the pitch with my team to suggest we have a problem.
I'm very sure the board knows the extent more than most in here...."Maggie Maggie Maggie, out out out" I can assure you does not work.
Incite a protest are you joking have you read what I wrote its called sarcasm anyway when did you became the moral compass. I'm not looking to cause trouble at the ground I just want people to take a deep breath remember why they go to the games in the first place, to support there team. It may get worse before it gets better but it will get better
Jack.
Sorry. Did I say worse. That should have been a lot worse haha
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:40 am
Wires71 wrote:
Leeds won 2 of their first 6 games and the treble the season before. Winning a treble tends to buy a coach a bit of time.
They also lost 6 league games on the bounce and won 1 of 10 last year. You've invalidated your own point, which is that the 'winning' clubs you keep citing, being Wigan, Saints and Leeds, wouldn't show sentiment, or loyalty or whatever you want to call it: Leeds did EXACTLY that last year, resisting the calls of fans to react and sack McDermott. This year, with arguably a worse squad than they entered 2016, they are benefiting from that decision.
I think there's another lesson here: some of our fans arrogantly think we have money to burn, so can buy whatever or whoever we want to solve a problem. It's not that simple. If it were, then Leeds as the richest club in SL could have taken this easy route last year. The board have to weigh up whether the bigger risk is sticking with Smith, or taking a chance on whatever the best alternative is. None of us know what that best other option is, so it's impossible for us to take a real decision on whether it's right to stick with Smith or not. I'll trust the board (of directors, not this message board!) to make that call.
