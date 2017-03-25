Jack Pepsi wrote: I've been on terrace at Oldham when we were battered by them, an Oldham team that at the time had know right to call themselves a rugby team but battered us. I was on the terrace when saints beat us 80 nil.... This is not that team from back then it's a hundred times better there just not at the races at the moment and I for one refuse to believe that they want come good again, playing to an empty stadium will not help. Turn up with your Cullen Ermmm I meen Smith out banners but don't just not turn up. Your team needs you

Well you have a right to voice yourself but trying to incite a protest isn't something I agree with.I think there is enough display on the pitch with my team to suggest we have a problem.I'm very sure the board knows the extent more than most in here...."Maggie Maggie Maggie, out out out" I can assure you does not work.