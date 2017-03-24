WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - time to vote with feet

Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:41 pm
I've been on terrace at Oldham when we were battered by them, an Oldham team that at the time had know right to call themselves a rugby team but battered us. I was on the terrace when saints beat us 80 nil.... This is not that team from back then it's a hundred times better there just not at the races at the moment and I for one refuse to believe that they want come good again, playing to an empty stadium will not help. Turn up with your Cullen Ermmm I meen Smith out banners but don't just not turn. Your team needs you
When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.

Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:25 am
Understand the sentiment but disagree. Inaction is the same as condoning this woeful mess we are in. The fans set the expectation and the standard.

If Saints, Wigan or Leeds had lost 6 on the bound the coach would be out on their ear.

It's clear there is absolute chaos and disorder at the moment. Smith and Broomhead may want to excuse it away but the fans are not as stupid as they think they are.

Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:29 am
Yes jack...it's a better team (or supposedly should be) in a worse predicament. If smith is in charge next week i will be in attendance just to protest. He needs to go.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:33 am
I can't believe I went tonight. I feel like a complete mug.
Users browsing this forum: Agent Mulder, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, fast_pug, grifter, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, Jack Steel, jackflash, karetaker, latchfordbob, Leythersteve, MarioRugby, Mr Snoodle, Oxford Exile, ratticusfinch, salfordfan, sally cinnamon, TrevorGrice, Uncle Rico, Weav Wire, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall and 370 guests

