Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 384
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
No you don't you bloody well keep supporting your team that's if it is. Comments like that make me sick never heard of through thick and thin. Give your head a wobble and get back into it
The Wire - It's Time To Believe
When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.
Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:28 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 431
Jack Pepsi wrote:
No you don't you bloody well keep supporting your team that's if it is. Comments like that make me sick never heard of through thick and thin. Give your head a wobble and get back into it
Exactly the kind of attitude that has contributed in us failing to win the league for 60+ years.
I still and always will support the team (please check the definition of a supporter) - but this situation should not be faced up to with applause. When the players put in the effort and when Smith goes I will applaud.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:31 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6532
Location: Home sweet home
Jack Pepsi wrote:
No you don't you bloody well keep supporting your team that's if it is. Comments like that make me sick never heard of through thick and thin. Give your head a wobble and get back into it
you go thats your privilage..i work hard for my money(well sort of hard) and wont be wasting it on that lot that cant be bothered..my money will be spent in the pub that afternoon
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:31 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5431
Location: South Stand.....bored
Some of us have done "thick or thin".
I'll see your current malaise, and the plop that was served up in 2002, and I'll raise you a Reggie Bowden "autumn of discontent" in 1984/5. Now that was proper s h I t e. The only difference being, this side has had skiploads of money thrown at it. Bowden's side was just s h I t e / journeyman / end of careers.
We've done thick and thin
THIS IS PLAINLY UNACCEPTABLE
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:34 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1331
Location: Warrington
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Waited around till the end tonight. One of the very last out the ground.
Players were met with polite applause at the end of the game.
Shocking, really really shocking
Applause!The 1 fingered salute would have been more apt.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:38 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2858
Location: warrington
Pity my sesaon ticket is not sold with a guarantee, id be round there in the morning askinf for my money back as ive been sold faulty goods.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:38 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 333
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Some of us have done "thick or thin".
I'll see your current malaise, and the plop that was served up in 2002, and I'll raise you a Reggae Bowden "autumn of discontent" in 1984/5. Now that was proper s h I t e. The only difference being, this side has had skiploads of money thrown at it. Bowden's side was just s h I t e / journeyman / end of careers.
We've done thick and thin
THIS IS PLAINLY UNACCEPTABLE
Absolutely spot was happy to accept garbage when there was no money, being the only team to lose to Swinton, only team to lose to Hunslet, beating Barrow 9-0 on a Tuesday night when every other team was putting 60 past them.
But not spending this level of money and players and coaches stealing a living,
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:12 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 384
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Some of us have done "thick or thin".
I'll see your current malaise, and the plop that was served up in 2002, and I'll raise you a Reggie Bowden "autumn of discontent" in 1984/5. Now that was proper s h I t e. The only difference being, this side has had skiploads of money thrown at it. Bowden's side was just s h I t e / journeyman / end of careers.
We've done thick and thin
THIS IS PLAINLY UNACCEPTABLE
Your right yes it is Unacceptable so let's all stay at home that will show the players we mean business and not going to take this. I don't give a monkey about Smith he should go yes I agree but I turn up to support the players not the joker in charge
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:19 pm
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27598
Location: Warrington
You already are it seems. The away end was half empty tonight, your worst ever following at Saints I'd bet.
Modern fans are pants. No passion at all. Back in the day fans used to have mini riots and sit ins and stormed the directors box when things were bad. These days all you get is someone swearing a bit on Twitter.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:19 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 431
Jack Pepsi wrote:
Your right yes it is Unacceptable so let's all stay at home that will show the players we mean business and not going to take this. I don't give a monkey about Smith he should go yes I agree but I turn up to support the players not the joker in charge
And at present the players are laughing the way to the bank with your money in their pay packet.
