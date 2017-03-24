WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:24 pm
Jack Pepsi
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 384
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
No you don't you bloody well keep supporting your team that's if it is. Comments like that make me sick never heard of through thick and thin. Give your head a wobble and get back into it
The Wire - It's Time To Believe

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:28 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 431
Jack Pepsi wrote:
No you don't you bloody well keep supporting your team that's if it is. Comments like that make me sick never heard of through thick and thin. Give your head a wobble and get back into it


Exactly the kind of attitude that has contributed in us failing to win the league for 60+ years.

I still and always will support the team (please check the definition of a supporter) - but this situation should not be faced up to with applause. When the players put in the effort and when Smith goes I will applaud.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:31 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6532
Location: Home sweet home
Jack Pepsi wrote:
No you don't you bloody well keep supporting your team that's if it is. Comments like that make me sick never heard of through thick and thin. Give your head a wobble and get back into it


you go thats your privilage..i work hard for my money(well sort of hard) and wont be wasting it on that lot that cant be bothered..my money will be spent in the pub that afternoon

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:31 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5431
Location: South Stand.....bored
Some of us have done "thick or thin".

I'll see your current malaise, and the plop that was served up in 2002, and I'll raise you a Reggie Bowden "autumn of discontent" in 1984/5. Now that was proper s h I t e. The only difference being, this side has had skiploads of money thrown at it. Bowden's side was just s h I t e / journeyman / end of careers.

We've done thick and thin
THIS IS PLAINLY UNACCEPTABLE
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:34 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1331
Location: Warrington
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Waited around till the end tonight. One of the very last out the ground.

Players were met with polite applause at the end of the game.

Shocking, really really shocking
Applause!The 1 fingered salute would have been more apt.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:38 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2858
Location: warrington
Pity my sesaon ticket is not sold with a guarantee, id be round there in the morning askinf for my money back as ive been sold faulty goods.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:38 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 333
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Some of us have done "thick or thin".

I'll see your current malaise, and the plop that was served up in 2002, and I'll raise you a Reggae Bowden "autumn of discontent" in 1984/5. Now that was proper s h I t e. The only difference being, this side has had skiploads of money thrown at it. Bowden's side was just s h I t e / journeyman / end of careers.

We've done thick and thin
THIS IS PLAINLY UNACCEPTABLE


Absolutely spot was happy to accept garbage when there was no money, being the only team to lose to Swinton, only team to lose to Hunslet, beating Barrow 9-0 on a Tuesday night when every other team was putting 60 past them.

But not spending this level of money and players and coaches stealing a living,

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:12 pm
Jack Pepsi
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 384
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Some of us have done "thick or thin".

I'll see your current malaise, and the plop that was served up in 2002, and I'll raise you a Reggie Bowden "autumn of discontent" in 1984/5. Now that was proper s h I t e. The only difference being, this side has had skiploads of money thrown at it. Bowden's side was just s h I t e / journeyman / end of careers.

We've done thick and thin
THIS IS PLAINLY UNACCEPTABLE


Your right yes it is Unacceptable so let's all stay at home that will show the players we mean business and not going to take this. I don't give a monkey about Smith he should go yes I agree but I turn up to support the players not the joker in charge
The Wire - It's Time To Believe

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:19 pm
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27598
Location: Warrington
You already are it seems. The away end was half empty tonight, your worst ever following at Saints I'd bet.

Modern fans are pants. No passion at all. Back in the day fans used to have mini riots and sit ins and stormed the directors box when things were bad. These days all you get is someone swearing a bit on Twitter.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:19 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 431
Jack Pepsi wrote:
Your right yes it is Unacceptable so let's all stay at home that will show the players we mean business and not going to take this. I don't give a monkey about Smith he should go yes I agree but I turn up to support the players not the joker in charge


And at present the players are laughing the way to the bank with your money in their pay packet.
c}