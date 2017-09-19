tvoc wrote:
Some young players come in to first grade and are to use your term 'crap' though - I'd say not the required standard - slow, poor ball control in contact, weak defensively etc. What do we do with those? The club usually moves them on and quite right too.
I think I know where your heading with this and to be fair you are correct.
The fact that a young player can make it through to the first team, in a champion team, at an "elite" level who can't pass or read a defensive pattern is frankly a joke. But that's a job for the coaching side and I'm not going to head in that direction with yourself, your stall is set on that one.
I'm merely hinting at the like who laud a player one moment but quickly stick the knife in when said player has an off day / period as young players are destined to have.
But, that's sport.