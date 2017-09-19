WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:46 am
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1127
We gave Golding the 1 shirt and backed him and it didn't take long before he was taking stick from some fans.
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:54 am
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1127
leedsnsouths wrote:
I think the big difference between Oledski and a Sam Burgess is that he seems to lack a bit of game knowhow around the PTB (also the PTB has got a lot more scrappy than it was 10 years ago when Burgess and Graham debuted).


Yep should be remembered that Oledzki only started playing at 14 so a bit behind most that will have been playing from an earlier age.

Physically he definitely looks up to it just have to see if he's ready experience wise yet particularly in defence.
Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:40 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27253
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Just needs a few games against weaker SL opposition to see how he goes and bring him on from there. If he's going to get 3 min cameos or warm the bench for 80mins then send him back to us please.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:14 pm
The Biffs Back
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4103
He will obviously be sent out on dual reg at various times next season

But as Bullseye has already alluded to, he has to be given opportunities to see where he is currently at whilst playing against SL players rather than in the Championship,at least he is going to be physically up to the rigours of playing so there's no excuse there for not trying him

Stick him in the 17 early doors next season and lets see how he goes IMO
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:14 am
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22247
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
The only way that the youth is going to learn is by playing in games and making mistakes.

Unfortunately at a team like Leeds who are hungry for success these teething trouble usually have you branded crap and washed out by the fans before you can blink.


Some young players come in to first grade and are to use your term 'crap' though - I'd say not the required standard - slow, poor ball control in contact, weak defensively etc. What do we do with those? The club usually moves them on and quite right too.
Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:36 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7953
Location: SWMC Coach
tvoc wrote:
Some young players come in to first grade and are to use your term 'crap' though - I'd say not the required standard - slow, poor ball control in contact, weak defensively etc. What do we do with those? The club usually moves them on and quite right too.


I think I know where your heading with this and to be fair you are correct.

The fact that a young player can make it through to the first team, in a champion team, at an "elite" level who can't pass or read a defensive pattern is frankly a joke. But that's a job for the coaching side and I'm not going to head in that direction with yourself, your stall is set on that one.

I'm merely hinting at the like who laud a player one moment but quickly stick the knife in when said player has an off day / period as young players are destined to have.

But, that's sport.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:27 am
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: Happy Valley
I think this is a difficult one to call. We can all name young players brought through early where it was a success and others where it was a failure. For mine this is one that we have to trust the coaching team to call. I hope he gets some opportunities to test himself in SL next year but not at the risk of damaging a really good long term prospect. Hopefully the coaching team will be spot on with which games he should be in the 17 for.
Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:03 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1025
PrinterThe wrote:
We gave Golding the 1 shirt and backed him and it didn't take long before he was taking stick from some fans.

Cameron Smith has also been written off by a lot of fans despite only been 18.

Some people are far too quick to call for young kids to be thrown into first grade week in week out, then far too quick to shoot them down when they don't immediately deliver.
