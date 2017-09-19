tvoc wrote: Some young players come in to first grade and are to use your term 'crap' though - I'd say not the required standard - slow, poor ball control in contact, weak defensively etc. What do we do with those? The club usually moves them on and quite right too.

I think I know where your heading with this and to be fair you are correct.The fact that a young player can make it through to the first team, in a champion team, at an "elite" level who can't pass or read a defensive pattern is frankly a joke. But that's a job for the coaching side and I'm not going to head in that direction with yourself, your stall is set on that one.I'm merely hinting at the like who laud a player one moment but quickly stick the knife in when said player has an off day / period as young players are destined to have.But, that's sport.