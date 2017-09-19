I think the big difference between Oledski and a Sam Burgess is that he seems to lack a bit of game knowhow around the PTB (also the PTB has got a lot more scrappy than it was 10 years ago when Burgess and Graham debuted).
Yep should be remembered that Oledzki only started playing at 14 so a bit behind most that will have been playing from an earlier age.
Physically he definitely looks up to it just have to see if he's ready experience wise yet particularly in defence.
