Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:25 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1614
i'd let the kid play, there will be injuries and form drops. let him force his way in. he is already ready for super league certainly should be in 19 man squad.
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:06 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3263
Location: location, location
How does he compare age wise with some of the young forwards playing SL games for Hull, Wigan and Saints?
They certainly don`t look out of place from what I have seen but may be a year or two older than Oledzki.
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:49 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1016
He's a good prospect but only recently turned 19, spending most of next year in the Championship with 5-10 Super League appearances is probably the best for his development.
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:08 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5445
Location: Hill Valley
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
He's a good prospect but only recently turned 19, spending most of next year in the Championship with 5-10 Super League appearances is probably the best for his development.


Graham and Sam Burgess were established SL players at 18/19.Sam smashing the poop out of kiwis at 18 infact. I know they are special cases but Oledzki is already a unit like them and has spent a year at the level below you have to keep him moving forward for him to progress now for me.
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:17 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1239
Biff Tannen wrote:
Graham and Sam Burgess were established SL players at 18/19.Sam smashing the poop out of kiwis at 18 infact. I know they are special cases but Oledzki is already a unit like them and has spent a year at the level below you have to keep him moving forward for him to progress now for me.


I think the big difference between Oledski and a Sam Burgess is that he seems to lack a bit of game knowhow around the PTB (also the PTB has got a lot more scrappy than it was 10 years ago when Burgess and Graham debuted).

I would see if we get him on loan to a SL team like Hull KR or Widnes/ Leigh (whoever is in SL) as he is not going to learn much from playing against championship players, but wont be in the pressure cooker of a team expected to win most weeks

Unless we are basically writing of next year as a transition year anyway, in which case it doesnt matter as much if he makes mistakes for us
Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:54 pm
Norton123

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 9:21 pm
Posts: 19
Just play the lad
we will soon find out how good he is.
my bet is he is good enough
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM