Biff Tannen wrote: Graham and Sam Burgess were established SL players at 18/19.Sam smashing the poop out of kiwis at 18 infact. I know they are special cases but Oledzki is already a unit like them and has spent a year at the level below you have to keep him moving forward for him to progress now for me.

I think the big difference between Oledski and a Sam Burgess is that he seems to lack a bit of game knowhow around the PTB (also the PTB has got a lot more scrappy than it was 10 years ago when Burgess and Graham debuted).I would see if we get him on loan to a SL team like Hull KR or Widnes/ Leigh (whoever is in SL) as he is not going to learn much from playing against championship players, but wont be in the pressure cooker of a team expected to win most weeksUnless we are basically writing of next year as a transition year anyway, in which case it doesnt matter as much if he makes mistakes for us