ThePrinter wrote: When have Wigan done it?



We went with Golding as a starting FB, ok Hardaker left but we could've easily gone and bought a FB in....someone like Morgan Escare for example, where did he go again? Or that fellow French player, the prop called Roman Naverette (sp?) he'll have jumped ahead of some youngsters on his arrival.

Well Wigan have a reserve team so they dont usually have players in the championship, but they do promote many young players without injury forcing a changeManfreidi, Gildart and Williams to name a few.Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?