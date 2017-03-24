WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:52 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1071
ThePrinter wrote:
And so have Leeds, they just haven't done it by your preferred timeline.


When? When have we given a player a chance without any injuries opening up a space, based on performances in the championship?

The reality is if we hadnt had so many props out at once Baldwinson wouldnt have got a shot.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:57 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3199
It's time that players like Baldwinson stepped down or were moved on, to give young players like Oledzki a shot.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:09 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9653
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
leedsnsouths wrote:
When? When have we given a player a chance without any injuries opening up a space, based on performances in the championship?

The reality is if we hadnt had so many props out at once Baldwinson wouldnt have got a shot.



When have Wigan done it?

We went with Golding as a starting FB, ok Hardaker left but we could've easily gone and bought a FB in....someone like Morgan Escare for example, where did he go again? Or that fellow French player, the prop called Roman Naverette (sp?) he'll have jumped ahead of some youngsters on his arrival.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:27 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1071
ThePrinter wrote:
When have Wigan done it?

We went with Golding as a starting FB, ok Hardaker left but we could've easily gone and bought a FB in....someone like Morgan Escare for example, where did he go again? Or that fellow French player, the prop called Roman Naverette (sp?) he'll have jumped ahead of some youngsters on his arrival.


Well Wigan have a reserve team so they dont usually have players in the championship, but they do promote many young players without injury forcing a change
Manfreidi, Gildart and Williams to name a few.

Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:43 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9653
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
leedsnsouths wrote:
Well Wigan have a reserve team so they dont usually have players in the championship, but they do promote many young players without injury forcing a change
Manfreidi, Gildart and Williams to name a few.

Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?


They didn't drop Charnley, Manfredi got his first games through injuries to others and then Burgess leaving for Aus made the decision for Wigan and again with Charnley to RU.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:50 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8409
Location: Leeds
leedsnsouths wrote:

Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?


Handley was given a game at the expense of Briscoe after some good games for Fev.

As for Manfredi, I wonder how much of that had to do with Charnley's decision to leave.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:24 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26351
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-lea ... n-10108547
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:28 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1397
leedsnsouths wrote:
Well Wigan have a reserve team so they dont usually have players in the championship, but they do promote many young players without injury forcing a change
Manfreidi, Gildart and Williams to name a few.

Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?

mcdermott dropped Sinfield our greatest ever captain for sutcliffe., and last year moved hardaker out to the wing after a string of bad performances, (thus causing the teddy spit) so your point is.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:35 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1397
Bullseye wrote:
http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/meet-mikolaj-oledzki-polish-born-10108547

good article that, fact is, oledzki is looking more like a morly, sam burgess type player who at 18-19 can go straight to top tier and even international as a teenager. rather than Baldwinson, who looks more like a slower developing steady solid super league player like a singleton type player. it seems Oledzki is just about ready to take the shackles of in next few weeks and could take off.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:01 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5281
From the Mirror article it seems that Morley is keen for Oledzki to get an early run, McDermott less so.
I wonder if he could be in the 17 against Widnes on Easter Monday?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
