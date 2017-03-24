|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
And so have Leeds, they just haven't done it by your preferred timeline.
When? When have we given a player a chance without any injuries opening up a space, based on performances in the championship?
The reality is if we hadnt had so many props out at once Baldwinson wouldnt have got a shot.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:57 pm
|
|
It's time that players like Baldwinson stepped down or were moved on, to give young players like Oledzki a shot.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:09 pm
|
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
When? When have we given a player a chance without any injuries opening up a space, based on performances in the championship?
The reality is if we hadnt had so many props out at once Baldwinson wouldnt have got a shot.
When have Wigan done it?
We went with Golding as a starting FB, ok Hardaker left but we could've easily gone and bought a FB in....someone like Morgan Escare for example, where did he go again? Or that fellow French player, the prop called Roman Naverette (sp?) he'll have jumped ahead of some youngsters on his arrival.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:27 pm
|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
When have Wigan done it?
We went with Golding as a starting FB, ok Hardaker left but we could've easily gone and bought a FB in....someone like Morgan Escare for example, where did he go again? Or that fellow French player, the prop called Roman Naverette (sp?) he'll have jumped ahead of some youngsters on his arrival.
Well Wigan have a reserve team so they dont usually have players in the championship, but they do promote many young players without injury forcing a change
Manfreidi, Gildart and Williams to name a few.
Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:43 pm
|
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
Well Wigan have a reserve team so they dont usually have players in the championship, but they do promote many young players without injury forcing a change
Manfreidi, Gildart and Williams to name a few.
Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?
They didn't drop Charnley, Manfredi got his first games through injuries to others and then Burgess leaving for Aus made the decision for Wigan and again with Charnley to RU.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:50 pm
|
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?
Handley was given a game at the expense of Briscoe after some good games for Fev.
As for Manfredi, I wonder how much of that had to do with Charnley's decision to leave.
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:24 pm
|
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:28 pm
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
Well Wigan have a reserve team so they dont usually have players in the championship, but they do promote many young players without injury forcing a change
Manfreidi, Gildart and Williams to name a few.
Manfredi is probably the best example, they dropped Charnley, who was an incumbent international, in order to get him in the team, can you honestly imagine any of our established senior players, let alone our internationals, would be dropped to accommodate an unproven youth player?
mcdermott dropped Sinfield our greatest ever captain for sutcliffe., and last year moved hardaker out to the wing after a string of bad performances, (thus causing the teddy spit) so your point is.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:35 pm
|
Bullseye wrote:
http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/meet-mikolaj-oledzki-polish-born-10108547
good article that, fact is, oledzki is looking more like a morly, sam burgess type player who at 18-19 can go straight to top tier and even international as a teenager. rather than Baldwinson, who looks more like a slower developing steady solid super league player like a singleton type player. it seems Oledzki is just about ready to take the shackles of in next few weeks and could take off.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:01 pm
|
From the Mirror article it seems that Morley is keen for Oledzki to get an early run, McDermott less so.
I wonder if he could be in the 17 against Widnes on Easter Monday?
|
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
