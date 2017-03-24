|
Bullseye wrote:
I expect him to play 1st team for Leeds in the next 5 weeks given the busy schedule coming up. If he doesn't you must have some very good props available.
He should be. I know we will get some coming on with the old line about being very young, he will get bred in slowly etc.. which i agree with by and large.But i actually think we have far from a great front row at the minute.two of them are in the stand one injured the other suspended. Absolutely see no reason not to include him over the likes of Walters(yes i know he is back row but he is sadly dogs nads at this level).
He has proved he can handle blokes playing for your lot and i point to another lad who proved it and was far younger when he got his chance in Sam Burgess.yes i know he was a bit of a one off but he already has the frame so give him a game!
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:12 pm
He will carry on playing either U19s or at Featherstone unless we get injuries in that area. He will probably play in the Challenge Cup game for me and then maybe back to Bradford, just because Singleton will return then.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:00 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
If he was at Wigan he would be in the first team squad and be playing.just saying
quite true
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:54 pm
tad rhino wrote:
quite true
Is it?
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:10 pm
Mac rarely bloods players unless injuries dictate, it is unlikely Oledski will get a chance an a game we are taking seriously, no matter how good he plays for Bradford.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:23 pm
Baldwinson has barely been in the 17 two minutes and already people have a new young player to moan about not getting picked even though he's only come back from loan the other week. Classic SouthStander.
Wonder how long it'll be before stories of McDermott having a vendetta against Oledzki begin? Maybe McDermott has a secret hatred of Polish people coming here taking our jobs
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:28 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Baldwinson has barely been in the 17 two minutes and already people have a new young player to moan about not getting picked even though he's only come back from loan the other week. Classic SouthStander.
Wonder how long it'll be before stories of McDermott having a vendetta against Oledzki begin? Maybe McDermott has a secret hatred of Polish people coming here taking our jobs
Did Baldwinson get his chance through playing playing well? Or was it more likely the fact we had 3 props injured and another suspended
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:32 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Did Baldwinson get his chance through playing playing well? Or was it more likely the fact we had 3 props injured and another suspended
Probably a bit of both as is generally the norm with young players. Would Wigan have so many youngsters in if they didn't have so many injuries?
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:47 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Probably a bit of both as is generally the norm with young players. Would Wigan have so many youngsters in if they didn't have so many injuries?
Probably not, but if Wigan had a young player that was killing it against Championship opposition you can be sure they would have a look at him in a Superleague game
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:50 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Probably not, but if Wigan had a young player that was killing it against Championship opposition you can be sure they would have a look at him in a Superleague game
And so have Leeds, they just haven't done it by your preferred timeline.
