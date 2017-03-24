Bullseye wrote: I expect him to play 1st team for Leeds in the next 5 weeks given the busy schedule coming up. If he doesn't you must have some very good props available.

He should be. I know we will get some coming on with the old line about being very young, he will get bred in slowly etc.. which i agree with by and large.But i actually think we have far from a great front row at the minute.two of them are in the stand one injured the other suspended. Absolutely see no reason not to include him over the likes of Walters(yes i know he is back row but he is sadly dogs nads at this level).He has proved he can handle blokes playing for your lot and i point to another lad who proved it and was far younger when he got his chance in Sam Burgess.yes i know he was a bit of a one off but he already has the frame so give him a game!