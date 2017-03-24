WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

 
Post a reply

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:36 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4929
Location: Hill Valley
Bullseye wrote:
I expect him to play 1st team for Leeds in the next 5 weeks given the busy schedule coming up. If he doesn't you must have some very good props available.


He should be. I know we will get some coming on with the old line about being very young, he will get bred in slowly etc.. which i agree with by and large.But i actually think we have far from a great front row at the minute.two of them are in the stand one injured the other suspended. Absolutely see no reason not to include him over the likes of Walters(yes i know he is back row but he is sadly dogs nads at this level).

He has proved he can handle blokes playing for your lot and i point to another lad who proved it and was far younger when he got his chance in Sam Burgess.yes i know he was a bit of a one off but he already has the frame so give him a game! :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:12 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7501
He will carry on playing either U19s or at Featherstone unless we get injuries in that area. He will probably play in the Challenge Cup game for me and then maybe back to Bradford, just because Singleton will return then.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:00 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19754
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Biff Tannen wrote:
If he was at Wigan he would be in the first team squad and be playing.just saying


quite true

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:54 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8393
Location: Leeds
tad rhino wrote:
quite true


Is it?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, C O Jones, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Fieldheadrhino, Frosties., leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, LukeLeedsRhinos, son of headingley, southyorksdave, STEVENM1000, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat and 394 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,2262,33575,8764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
40-0
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
13-12
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
12-28
LEEDS
  
...Full time
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
20-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
10-46
SALFORD
  
...Full time
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
31-6
WARRINGTON
TV
  
...full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  














c}