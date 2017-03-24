|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 396
|
If things go our way (hard to imagine at the moment, but bear with me), we might land away games at Fev and Batley. Exiled in Leeds, that'd be an easy way to get to a couple of new grounds: I did quip last year that I was jealous of Leeds fans for getting that opportunity; didn't quite expect we'd get ours so soon!!
Every cloud and all that...
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:04 pm
|
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 422
|
NtW wrote:
If things go our way (hard to imagine at the moment, but bear with me), we might land away games at Fev and Batley. Exiled in Leeds, that'd be an easy way to get to a couple of new grounds: I did quip last year that I was jealous of Leeds fans for getting that opportunity; didn't quite expect we'd get ours so soon!!
Every cloud and all that...
And the following season we could all get to go to Toronto.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5424
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
Some of our players and staff can go to Hell
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11247
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Some of our players and staff can go to Hell
Cmon Lefty, don't sit on the fence.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:10 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 44
|
On bright side. We might win a few!
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:24 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 253
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
On bright side. We might win a few!
I presume you're joking here. What's the equivalent of the million pound game in the Championship?
|
Don't die with the music in you
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:31 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 44
|
Mr Snoodle wrote:
I presume you're joking here. What's the equivalent of the million pound game in the Championship?
Bag of Haribo and Kebab on the way home Trophy?
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:32 pm
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 396
|
Mr Snoodle wrote:
I presume you're joking here. What's the equivalent of the million pound game in the Championship?
Erm... It's the million pound game isn't it???
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:42 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 253
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
|
NtW wrote:
Erm... It's the million pound game isn't it???
No, I mean the game to stay in the Championship!
|
Don't die with the music in you
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Barbed Wire, Biff Tannen, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, cocker, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, Exabot [Bot], fez1, Fourpointtry, gary numan, goodways sore chops, Google Adsense [Bot], H53a, ItchyandScratchy, Jack Steel, jackflash, jj86, jus@casvegas, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, LostInNewcastle, Man Mountain, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, Paddyfc, Penks81, ratticusfinch, Red, White and Blue, Ron, runningman29, ScottyWire, silvertail-wolf, Smith's Brolly, So Grose but So Good, spacks grandad, the artist, The Riddler, thelinesman, Thelonius, ThePrinter, Tiz Lad, Warrington Wolf, Who are ya!!, Wireman, wires4ever, wiretillidie30, Wolfiestravelagent, worthing wire, Ziggy Stardust and 604 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}