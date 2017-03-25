NtW wrote: I'm surprised people struggle to see the comparisons to Leeds 2016. The pattern is very similar (not identical), in terms of early season narrow defeats, the effect it has on confidence and the momentum that follows.



That word momentum: it's crucial in our game. Look at last night: close contest for 30 mins, one mistake leads to a try, they score a good second and the third looks inevitable. But that's the thing: without Russell's error, none of that happens; we don't go in 18 down; we don't necessarily lose. We don't necessarily win either, but it's a different game.

Problem is, you say without the Russell error, he's making errors every week, in most cases it's not fifty fifty, you're expecting it to happen, I have no comfort in him and I'll bet the other players don't either cos you know it's going to happen.AND YET HE STILL GETS PICKED,For 3 seasons Now, it's been the same.