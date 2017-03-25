jj86 wrote: Very rarely as usually 30 minutes of defending takes a lot out of the players. Writing was on the wall from the first 15 yesterday sadly.

Possession wasn't against us in the first 30, territory was, so we weren't defending for half an hour. There was nothing in that first 30 that I saw that suggested winning that game was impossible. But we didn't. So we have to look towards Hull next week and try again.