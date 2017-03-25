|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8408
|
Wirefan wrote:
Keep hearing people say "its like leeds last year".
No it's not. Leeds had lost Sinfield and Peacock the spine of their team for 10-15 years. We have no such excuses.
It's nothing like Leeds. We may have been a bit more tolerant if this was a rebuild job after winning the treble and 6 Grand Finals in 9 years, but it's having rebuilt from 2012 and won nothing of note.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:06 am
|
Joined: Fri May 13, 2005 11:09 pm
Posts: 2931
Location: In Dire Straits
|
Saddened! wrote:
Not the best performance you've come up with tonight, but not sure how much is fixable with a new coach, at least not this season.
Where are your academy players? Why are the likes of Russell, Evans, Gidley, Westwood, Hughes in your side? Ben Westwood in particular, he's been a great for you over the years, but he's finished and needs to be left out. He was battered tonight. Gidley is no better, surely to god you've got better players than him in the academy? Where's Dec Patton?
Why are the likes of Owens, Lee, Peyroux and Douglas in our team Saddened, they are all poor SL players?
The difference is that our mojo is in rehab and back from intensive care, but Warrington's mojo has caught a lift to Ozz with Brisbane and is now living with Mrs Sheila Mojo and sunning himself on the beach on the Gold Coast.
As the wire fans have been saying on here; I'm not sure how much credit saints can take from this easy victory; Warrington were never in the game and were a shadow of their usual selves.
For me, it was not much fun. The Saints and the rest of SL need a competitive Wire and if they can find or adopt a new mojo, they have enough quality players to trouble any side.
Patton and TS have had a major fallout. Apparently Dec told Smith that his tactics were poor. The problem is, it was said in the dressing room with the squad around present, no doubt open mouthed.
For obvious reasons TS could not allow that to be tolerated.
|
I HATE ALL THE PIES
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:12 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4371
Location: Warrington
|
That's what I'm saying Wires71 it's far worse than leeds plight.
Recruitment has been 90% abysmal since 2011.
As for the Agar jibes, I think people look at what a poor job he did at Hull and Wakefield and assume he's doing the same at Warrington.
I would genuinely love to know what he does and if there is any truth in the myth.
If Agar is responsible for training and 1st team prep etc. then what is TS doing? Then there's the reverse argument to say that if it is agar who runs the show, then he was responsible for us getting to Wembley and the GF last year, and for our 1st place in the league.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:50 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8408
|
Wirefan wrote:
That's what I'm saying Wires71 it's far worse than leeds plight.
Recruitment has been 90% abysmal since 2011.
As for the Agar jibes, I think people look at what a poor job he did at Hull and Wakefield and assume he's doing the same at Warrington.
I would genuinely love to know what he does and if there is any truth in the myth.
If Agar is responsible for training and 1st team prep etc. then what is TS doing? Then there's the reverse argument to say that if it is agar who runs the show, then he was responsible for us getting to Wembley and the GF last year, and for our 1st place in the league.
Yeah I am agreeing with you. The comparison with Leeds is not valid.
My gut feel with Agar is there is no smoke without fire. He has a poor CV and it's not going to be any better when he has been ousted from us. Don't read too much into the Wembley visit - we only beat Oldham, Widnes and Wakefield to get there.
A fair barometer of our 2016 season was the clueless display in the GF where we could not beat the injury decimated Wigan side.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:39 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2981Location:
newton-le-willows
|
The stark fact is that this team has gone backwards since 2011 & in an ever worsening competition ,but there are no quick fixes ,the only way is a good academy & youth system so what has happened to all these young players that have so called been ripping trees up. Shaun Wane has produced the goods at Wigan &, after a couple of lean years ,managed to win at Old Trafford. Wigan even have the luxury now of being able to move players on to other clubs if they are not good enough in Wane's book....Players that clubs like Warrington pick up because we can't produce our own.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:12 am
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 401
|
I'm surprised people struggle to see the comparisons to Leeds 2016. The pattern is very similar (not identical), in terms of early season narrow defeats, the effect it has on confidence and the momentum that follows.
That word momentum: it's crucial in our game. Look at last night: close contest for 30 mins, one mistake leads to a try, they score a good second and the third looks inevitable. But that's the thing: without Russell's error, none of that happens; we don't go in 18 down; we don't necessarily lose. We don't necessarily win either, but it's a different game.
Look at us at the start of last year. Or Wakefield. Or Hull. The evidence is clear to see. Leeds is the obvious comparison for us, because it 'top side starting badly and being at the foot of the table'.
There's only one solution: win and stop the momentum. Easier said than done, and there's absolutely no guarantee it will happen, or will happen soon enough to avoid the middle 8s. There's still just enough time for us to avoid that, but I think we need to get on the board before Easter. We'll only achieve that with hard work and keeping plugging away. Unfortunately there's no quick fix and those looking for it, through sacking Smith or whatever, are going to be disappointed.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:16 am
|
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 437
|
NtW wrote:
I'm surprised people struggle to see the comparisons to Leeds 2016. The pattern is very similar (not identical), in terms of early season narrow defeats, the effect it has on confidence and the momentum that follows.
That word momentum: it's crucial in our game. Look at last night: close contest for 30 mins, one mistake leads to a try, they score a good second and the third looks inevitable. But that's the thing: without Russell's error, none of that happens; we don't go in 18 down; we don't necessarily lose. We don't necessarily win either, but it's a different game.
Look at us at the start of last year. Or Wakefield. Or Hull. The evidence is clear to see. Leeds is the obvious comparison for us, because it 'top side starting badly and being at the foot of the table'.
There's only one solution: win and stop the momentum. Easier said than done, and there's absolutely no guarantee it will happen, or will happen soon enough to avoid the middle 8s. There's still just enough time for us to avoid that, but I think we need to get on the board before Easter. We'll only achieve that with hard work and keeping plugging away. Unfortunately there's no quick fix and those looking for it, through sacking Smith or whatever, are going to be disappointed.
Yes it was a close game for 30 minutes in terms of the scoreline but we had been defending or stuck in our own half all of those 30 minutes - it wasn't close or evenly matched we were getting mullered but our defence hadn't yet collapsed.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:19 am
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 401
|
jj86 wrote:
Yes it was a close game for 30 minutes in terms of the scoreline but we had been defending or stuck in our own half all of those 30 minutes - it wasn't close or evenly matched we were getting mullered but our defence hadn't yet collapsed.
You're kind of proving my point: how often do we see that, then a team goes up the other end, scores, momentum shifts, and it's game over?
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:43 am
|
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 437
|
NtW wrote:
You're kind of proving my point: how often do we see that, then a team goes up the other end, scores, momentum shifts, and it's game over?
Very rarely as usually 30 minutes of defending takes a lot out of the players. Writing was on the wall from the first 15 yesterday sadly.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:56 am
|
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 412
|
Wire Weaver wrote:
Is it a record ? 4 Full backs playing in the same team. Ratchford, Gidley, Russell and Johnson?
I think it's 5 Full Backs if you include Evans, how's that ever going to work ?
TS should know it has to be 6 Full backs out there at least, to have any chance. It's got to be worth a try, or maybe 7 ??
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, blakeysrobin, BornagainLeyther, BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Dezzies_right_hook, Dug Out, freddyfox73, Ganson's Optician, Geoff, grifter, Hasbag, infamous grouse, jj86, jus@casvegas, Lebron James, lefty goldblatt, Mike1970, NtW, rlgear, roger daly, rubber duckie, ScottyWire, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Simeon Stylites, spacks grandad, thelinesman, Tiz Lad, Uppo58, WalterWizard, WF Rhino, Wire, Wire200#, wiretillidie30 and 514 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}