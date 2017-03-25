I'm surprised people struggle to see the comparisons to Leeds 2016. The pattern is very similar (not identical), in terms of early season narrow defeats, the effect it has on confidence and the momentum that follows.



That word momentum: it's crucial in our game. Look at last night: close contest for 30 mins, one mistake leads to a try, they score a good second and the third looks inevitable. But that's the thing: without Russell's error, none of that happens; we don't go in 18 down; we don't necessarily lose. We don't necessarily win either, but it's a different game.



Look at us at the start of last year. Or Wakefield. Or Hull. The evidence is clear to see. Leeds is the obvious comparison for us, because it 'top side starting badly and being at the foot of the table'.



There's only one solution: win and stop the momentum. Easier said than done, and there's absolutely no guarantee it will happen, or will happen soon enough to avoid the middle 8s. There's still just enough time for us to avoid that, but I think we need to get on the board before Easter. We'll only achieve that with hard work and keeping plugging away. Unfortunately there's no quick fix and those looking for it, through sacking Smith or whatever, are going to be disappointed.