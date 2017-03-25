Saddened! wrote: Not the best performance you've come up with tonight, but not sure how much is fixable with a new coach, at least not this season.



Where are your academy players? Why are the likes of Russell, Evans, Gidley, Westwood, Hughes in your side? Ben Westwood in particular, he's been a great for you over the years, but he's finished and needs to be left out. He was battered tonight. Gidley is no better, surely to god you've got better players than him in the academy? Where's Dec Patton?

Why are the likes of Owens, Lee, Peyroux and Douglas in our team Saddened, they are all poor SL players?The difference is that our mojo is in rehab and back from intensive care, but Warrington's mojo has caught a lift to Ozz with Brisbane and is now living with Mrs Sheila Mojo and sunning himself on the beach on the Gold Coast.As the wire fans have been saying on here; I'm not sure how much credit saints can take from this easy victory; Warrington were never in the game and were a shadow of their usual selves.For me, it was not much fun. The Saints and the rest of SL need a competitive Wire and if they can find or adopt a new mojo, they have enough quality players to trouble any side.Patton and TS have had a major fallout. Apparently Dec told Smith that his tactics were poor. The problem is, it was said in the dressing room with the squad around present, no doubt open mouthed.For obvious reasons TS could not allow that to be tolerated.