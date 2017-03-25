WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights game

Re: Tonights game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:55 am
Wirefan wrote:
Keep hearing people say "its like leeds last year".

No it's not. Leeds had lost Sinfield and Peacock the spine of their team for 10-15 years. We have no such excuses.


It's nothing like Leeds. We may have been a bit more tolerant if this was a rebuild job after winning the treble and 6 Grand Finals in 9 years, but it's having rebuilt from 2012 and won nothing of note.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:06 am
Saddened! wrote:
Not the best performance you've come up with tonight, but not sure how much is fixable with a new coach, at least not this season.

Where are your academy players? Why are the likes of Russell, Evans, Gidley, Westwood, Hughes in your side? Ben Westwood in particular, he's been a great for you over the years, but he's finished and needs to be left out. He was battered tonight. Gidley is no better, surely to god you've got better players than him in the academy? Where's Dec Patton?


Why are the likes of Owens, Lee, Peyroux and Douglas in our team Saddened, they are all poor SL players?
The difference is that our mojo is in rehab and back from intensive care, but Warrington's mojo has caught a lift to Ozz with Brisbane and is now living with Mrs Sheila Mojo and sunning himself on the beach on the Gold Coast.

As the wire fans have been saying on here; I'm not sure how much credit saints can take from this easy victory; Warrington were never in the game and were a shadow of their usual selves.
For me, it was not much fun. The Saints and the rest of SL need a competitive Wire and if they can find or adopt a new mojo, they have enough quality players to trouble any side.

Patton and TS have had a major fallout. Apparently Dec told Smith that his tactics were poor. The problem is, it was said in the dressing room with the squad around present, no doubt open mouthed.
For obvious reasons TS could not allow that to be tolerated.
I HATE ALL THE PIES

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:12 am
That's what I'm saying Wires71 it's far worse than leeds plight.

Recruitment has been 90% abysmal since 2011.

As for the Agar jibes, I think people look at what a poor job he did at Hull and Wakefield and assume he's doing the same at Warrington.
I would genuinely love to know what he does and if there is any truth in the myth.

If Agar is responsible for training and 1st team prep etc. then what is TS doing? Then there's the reverse argument to say that if it is agar who runs the show, then he was responsible for us getting to Wembley and the GF last year, and for our 1st place in the league.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:50 am
Wirefan wrote:
That's what I'm saying Wires71 it's far worse than leeds plight.

Recruitment has been 90% abysmal since 2011.

As for the Agar jibes, I think people look at what a poor job he did at Hull and Wakefield and assume he's doing the same at Warrington.
I would genuinely love to know what he does and if there is any truth in the myth.

If Agar is responsible for training and 1st team prep etc. then what is TS doing? Then there's the reverse argument to say that if it is agar who runs the show, then he was responsible for us getting to Wembley and the GF last year, and for our 1st place in the league.


Yeah I am agreeing with you. The comparison with Leeds is not valid.

My gut feel with Agar is there is no smoke without fire. He has a poor CV and it's not going to be any better when he has been ousted from us. Don't read too much into the Wembley visit - we only beat Oldham, Widnes and Wakefield to get there.

A fair barometer of our 2016 season was the clueless display in the GF where we could not beat the injury decimated Wigan side.
c}