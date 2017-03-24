Some terrible decisions being made on and off the pitch at the moment....its amateur hour.



The signing of Brown has to be the worst bit of business for 30+ years.

Westwood is done.

Gidley is done.

Simms is done.

Russell is just plain shot....no confidence...couldn't catch a cold.

Evans is terrible.



I can't remember even the most awful of teams in the dark days only having 3 plays in the oppositions 25 in a half.

I honestly think we might go the season, up until the middle 8's without a single win.



Somebody HAS to take responsibility for this. It has to be Smith and Aggar.