Wires71 wrote:
"Not much between the teams" - Smith.
He's so full of Bull Excreta
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:54 pm
Quite apt that we've served up a "performance" like that, on Comic Relief nighr.
That was about as funny as a Lenny Henry act
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:13 pm
Not the best performance you've come up with tonight, but not sure how much is fixable with a new coach, at least not this season.
Where are your academy players? Why are the likes of Russell, Evans, Gidley, Westwood, Hughes in your side? Ben Westwood in particular, he's been a great for you over the years, but he's finished and needs to be left out. He was battered tonight. Gidley is no better, surely to god you've got better players than him in the academy? Where's Dec Patton?
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:18 pm
Saddened! wrote:
Not the best performance you've come up with tonight, but not sure how much is fixable with a new coach, at least not this season.
Where are your academy players? Why are the likes of Russell, Evans, Gidley, Westwood, Hughes in your side? Ben Westwood in particular, he's been a great for you over the years, but he's finished and needs to be left out. He was battered tonight. Gidley is no better, surely to god you've got better players than him in the academy? Where's Dec Patton?
Patton has only been playing ok according to Smith and he believes that we need better than ok. Which is clearly in action with Pea Head and Past It.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:27 pm
Tiz Lad wrote:
Karl Fitzpatrick is CEO and Smith used to be his boss, do you honestly think he's going to sack him, not a chance
Do you honestly think it's his call??
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:33 pm
jj86 wrote:
Patton has only been playing ok according to Smith and he believes that we need better than ok. Which is clearly in action with Pea Head and Past It.
Gidley and Brown don't compliment each other, I would go Patton and Brown with Gidley at full back. Don't know why Ratchford is never considered at centre, Evans is a bit hit and miss.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:35 pm
Judder Man wrote:
Gidley and Brown don't compliment each other, I would go Patton and Brown with Gidley at full back. Don't know why Ratchford is never considered at centre, Evans is a bit hit and miss.
Gidley at fullback would be as painful as the last three or four years of Paul Wellens' career.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:39 pm
Judder Man wrote:
Gidley and Brown don't compliment each other, I would go Patton and Brown with Gidley at full back. Don't know why Ratchford is never considered at centre, Evans is a bit hit and miss.
Gidley needs to be taken out back and shot... and Evans is only ever miss, cannot remember the last time I was impressed by him.
