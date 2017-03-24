Not the best performance you've come up with tonight, but not sure how much is fixable with a new coach, at least not this season.



Where are your academy players? Why are the likes of Russell, Evans, Gidley, Westwood, Hughes in your side? Ben Westwood in particular, he's been a great for you over the years, but he's finished and needs to be left out. He was battered tonight. Gidley is no better, surely to god you've got better players than him in the academy? Where's Dec Patton?