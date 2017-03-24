|
WTF is Broomhill doing on the pitch, after the game?
Come to think of it, WTF are Russell Evans and the Halves doing on the pitch, DURING the game
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:58 pm
SMITH HAS TO GO. UNBELIEVABLY WOEFUL
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:59 pm
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Crosby? Another powder puff forward who couldn't break an ice cream stick let alone a tackle.
Powder puff he may be, but Smith bought him & picked him and at least he tries hard - more than you can say for over half the team.
Don't die with the music in you
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:59 pm
"Not much between the teams" - Smith.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:00 pm
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Crosby? Another powder puff forward who couldn't break an ice cream stick let alone a tackle.
Further evidence of Smith's APPALLING recruitment
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:00 pm
Can't wait to hear him put a positive spin on that. Even Tony Blair would bleeding struggle
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:00 pm
