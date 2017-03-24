WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights game

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonights game

 
Post a reply

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:00 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5929
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
brown's not doing it for you, i would shift ratchford into the halves - nothing to lose. your forwards are just going through the motions
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:01 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2507
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Hill goes off & we fall apart. If we were ever together.

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:04 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3538
Location: The Gig In The Sky
Took one error that gifted Saints their first try and our heads have gone
[URL=http://www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]http://www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:05 pm
thelinesman User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2011 2:05 pm
Posts: 112
Location: Anywhere But Wigan
They might as well put the cleaners on in the 2nd half we will not see any difference.

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:06 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 461
This is gash but at least we lost two finals and wo the 3rd most desirable of two 3 trophies last season lmao

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:06 pm
Penks81 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 2:49 pm
Posts: 14
Time to lead Tony! Get your fat booty out of your comfy seat and get pitchside. This lot need a round of f#*¥s throwing into them and directed on the pitch. Clueless and fantastically poop

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:06 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3612
Location: Its in the name
Whats the worst points total a team has ever had in Super League? We are in with a shout.
top flight since 1895

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:07 pm
thelinesman User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2011 2:05 pm
Posts: 112
Location: Anywhere But Wigan
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
This is gash but at least we lost two finals and wo the 3rd most desirable of two 3 trophies last season lmao


Your only as good as your latest game anything else is history

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:07 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 249
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
I don't believe our players are clever enough to play that badly on purpose - if they are doing this on purpose then they owe everyone concerned with Warrington (backroom staff, fans, sponsors, etc.) not only a massive apology, but a hell of a lot of money too.

Whether they are doing this on purpose or not, Smith/Agar have to go - we can't get rid of the whole team (although never having to see russell & evans again would be nice)
Don't die with the music in you

Re: Tonights game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:13 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 40
At Brown's age he couldn't surely be the final key to winning grand finals. Emphasis on the plural.

Widnes must be missing him, but will be laughing at us with a healthy chequer in the bank!
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, Exabot [Bot], gary numan, goodways sore chops, H53a, Jack Steel, jackflash, jj86, jus@casvegas, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, LostInNewcastle, Man Mountain, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Oxford Exile, Paddyfc, Penks81, rodney_trotter, Ron, runningman29, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, spacks grandad, thelinesman, ThePrinter, WalterWizard, Warrington Wolf, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, Wireman, wiretillidie30, worthing wire, Ziggy Stardust and 531 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,1342,16675,8764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
40-0
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
13-12
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
12-20
LEEDS
  
...Latest
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
0-22
HULL FC
  
...Latest
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
4-30
SALFORD
  
...Latest
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
18-6
WARRINGTON
TV
  
...Gidley try, Ratchford goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  














c}