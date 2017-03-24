I don't believe our players are clever enough to play that badly on purpose - if they are doing this on purpose then they owe everyone concerned with Warrington (backroom staff, fans, sponsors, etc.) not only a massive apology, but a hell of a lot of money too.



Whether they are doing this on purpose or not, Smith/Agar have to go - we can't get rid of the whole team (although never having to see russell & evans again would be nice)