brown's not doing it for you, i would shift ratchford into the halves - nothing to lose. your forwards are just going through the motions
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:01 pm
Hill goes off & we fall apart. If we were ever together.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:04 pm
Took one error that gifted Saints their first try and our heads have gone
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:05 pm
Anywhere But Wigan
They might as well put the cleaners on in the 2nd half we will not see any difference.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:06 pm
This is gash but at least we lost two finals and wo the 3rd most desirable of two 3 trophies last season lmao
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:06 pm
Time to lead Tony! Get your fat booty out of your comfy seat and get pitchside. This lot need a round of f#*¥s throwing into them and directed on the pitch. Clueless and fantastically poop
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:06 pm
Whats the worst points total a team has ever had in Super League? We are in with a shout.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:07 pm
Anywhere But Wigan
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
This is gash but at least we lost two finals and wo the 3rd most desirable of two 3 trophies last season lmao
Your only as good as your latest game anything else is history
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:07 pm
I don't believe our players are clever enough to play that badly on purpose - if they are doing this on purpose then they owe everyone concerned with Warrington (backroom staff, fans, sponsors, etc.) not only a massive apology, but a hell of a lot of money too.
Whether they are doing this on purpose or not, Smith/Agar have to go - we can't get rid of the whole team (although never having to see russell & evans again would be nice)
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:13 pm
At Brown's age he couldn't surely be the final key to winning grand finals. Emphasis on the plural.
Widnes must be missing him, but will be laughing at us with a healthy chequer in the bank!
