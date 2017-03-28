WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ryan brierley

Re: ryan brierley

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:59 pm
frank1
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 431
maurice wrote:
I am on a fixed income now Frank



Sorry Mo. OK u can join in our discussion I'll borrow some brass off the kids.

Re: ryan brierley

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:12 am
Jumpin Jiminy

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2016 10:43 am
Posts: 10
Location: Here
i dont understand all this brierly thing when we have moved on so much he cant get in huddersfield team whats all the fuss about.

Re: ryan brierley

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:22 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7001
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Jumpin Jiminy wrote:
i dont understand all this brierly thing when we have moved on so much he cant get in huddersfield team whats all the fuss about.


Thats Huddersfields issue.

Brierley is History, but he is still good enough in my opinion to get into Leighs starting 13 . He will never be forgiven, and to be honest his move to Huddersfield was probably the worst career move he could ever make.

I can see him playing in Canada, but one thing Ryan does have which is severely lacking in our back line is Pace !!

Our forwards are doing the business this season. The backline needs to up their game !!
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
