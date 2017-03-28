Jumpin Jiminy wrote: i dont understand all this brierly thing when we have moved on so much he cant get in huddersfield team whats all the fuss about.

Thats Huddersfields issue.Brierley is History, but he is still good enough in my opinion to get into Leighs starting 13 . He will never be forgiven, and to be honest his move to Huddersfield was probably the worst career move he could ever make.I can see him playing in Canada, but one thing Ryan does have which is severely lacking in our back line is Pace !!Our forwards are doing the business this season. The backline needs to up their game !!