Re: ryan brierley

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:22 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5757
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
We could do with some pace.....thought Ben Crooks was quick, but then 'old' Ryan Atkins caught up with him....
Re: ryan brierley

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:33 pm
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3057
Budgiezilla wrote:
We could do with some pace.....thought Ben Crooks was quick, but then 'old' Ryan Atkins caught up with him....


Atkins didn't do much going the other way though,did he?
Re: ryan brierley

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:39 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 629
Cokey wrote:
This has got to be a wind up thread. :?



Why?
[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: ryan brierley

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:42 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5757
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
atomic wrote:
Atkins didn't do much going the other way though,did he?


no
Re: ryan brierley

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:00 am
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3057
Budgiezilla wrote:
no


He was a daft lad to leave Budge.Money speaks,for some people especially agents.
Re: ryan brierley

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:02 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1079
atomic wrote:
He was a daft lad to leave Budge..


Who ?
Re: ryan brierley

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:08 am
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3057
GUBRATS wrote:
Who ?


Pass..Any questions on sport?
Re: ryan brierley

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:24 am
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 449
atomic wrote:
Getting daft now….Hilly is signed up to the end of his playing career at wire.Ryan is still a loose wire.Let's move on..

didn't this loose wire score a hat trick against wigan last year.Id have him back tomorrow if Hampshire can get a place in our starting line up so can Brierley
c}