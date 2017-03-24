WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Salford Reds Devils - 20:00:00

Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:30 am
Marvin
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Salford Reds Devils - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.


Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Salford Reds Devils - 20:00:0

Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:24 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 633
Everything points to a fairly comfortable away win the way the season has started so expect Salford to throw in a shocker and get stuffed!

Widnes fans on their forum all seem convinced they'll get easily turned over as well. TBH it's the weakest Widnes squad I've seen for a long while so we SHOULD have too much for them.

Salford by 14 (hopefully!). Bookies have us at -6 on the handicap so I'll be having a couple of quid on that.

Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Salford Reds Devils - 20:00:0

Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:26 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5783
Hard to see a widnes win and certainly the kind of game any half decent Salford side should be using to consolidate their super 8s place.


Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Salford Reds Devils - 20:00:0

Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:56 pm
TheButcher
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5402
HT is 30 - 0.

I thought this game would be a test of whether Salford has sorted its mental problem of consistency out. Seems, so far, that they finally have...










Re: GAME ON : Widnes Vikings v Salford Reds Devils - 20:00:0

Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:09 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 633
Nice to see us (Salford) managing to back up last week's great win against Cas. Ok Widnes were/are poor but you can only beat what is put in front of you. The team spirit is superb at the minute and we've got a great blend of youth/experience/flair/grit in this squad and genuinely excited to see what we can achieve this year. Special mention to Ian Watson and his coaching team as well for the way they've moulded this group of players into a "team" and the obvious togetherness we see on the pitch which has been lacking for years.

Saints up next, who seem to have picked up and who now don't have the excuse of "we've got no halves" to fall back on! Junior and BMM will be big losses next week (assuming neither recover from last night's injuries) but Mossop will slot straight back into the pack and JJ should be a more than capable replacement in the centres for Junior. Good to see Todd Carney finally get on the pitch as well and excited to see how we can get the best out of him with so many pivots already in our matchday 17.

Roll on next Thursday!

Users browsing this forum: acko, Biff Tannen, Iggy79, pmarrow, SaleSlim, Salford red all over, Ship's Cat, SRead24892, Wildthing and 169 guests

c}