Nice to see us (Salford) managing to back up last week's great win against Cas. Ok Widnes were/are poor but you can only beat what is put in front of you. The team spirit is superb at the minute and we've got a great blend of youth/experience/flair/grit in this squad and genuinely excited to see what we can achieve this year. Special mention to Ian Watson and his coaching team as well for the way they've moulded this group of players into a "team" and the obvious togetherness we see on the pitch which has been lacking for years.



Saints up next, who seem to have picked up and who now don't have the excuse of "we've got no halves" to fall back on! Junior and BMM will be big losses next week (assuming neither recover from last night's injuries) but Mossop will slot straight back into the pack and JJ should be a more than capable replacement in the centres for Junior. Good to see Todd Carney finally get on the pitch as well and excited to see how we can get the best out of him with so many pivots already in our matchday 17.



Roll on next Thursday!