Thought fajita hardly put a foot wrong, well one maybe.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:58 pm
He's 3rd best prop in SL for metres made
Made 126 tackles with 4 missed tackles
6th in the league for tackle busts
Conceded 3 pens in 6 games
Yes he made a bad call to go down the outside yesterday, but tbh - who suspected Leigh would be able to carry him out like that - and he set up the first try with a slick offload.
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:01 pm
Keegan Hirst impressed me last night, solid in defence and made some hard yards. A good debut, nice to see a player make the step up from the championship.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:35 pm
TRINITY Wildcats.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:41 pm
When all fit the first choice pack should be...
England, Finn, Huby, Ashurst, Kirmond and Arona...with off the bench Fifita, Hirst, Allgood and Hadley. Hadley covering Finns position for 15/20 minute spell.
Wood was constantly targeted for his defence by Leigh..can't see this happening with Finn as much.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:43 pm
Fifita not Fajita. Someone has had too many Mexican meals!
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:26 am
ball-in-hand wrote:
Fifita not Fajita. Someone has had too many Mexican meals!
I think it is said out of affection and in good taste. It doesn't annoy me whereas people who still spell "Fafita" does.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:18 pm
Last season I would have agreed with you 100% but this year his ball security has been a lot better. He takes risks with offloads in the right areas of the pitch and has really taken some tackling. He looks fitter to me; some of the podge has gone. I think he's been one of our best
Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:42 pm
His go forward is the best of any of our front rowers and when "he's on", the guy is unstoppable.
Our other forwards may all have decent games but, none are as destructive as Fafita.
