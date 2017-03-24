WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Which players

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:52 pm
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1210
Thought fajita hardly put a foot wrong, well one maybe.

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:58 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4499
Location: Outside your remit
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I'll admit I don't get the Fifita adulation. He'll cost games as much as he will win. The daft kick return for example where he came off second best and put himself in a position where was, rightly or wrongly, adjudged to be in touch could have resulted in a narrow defeat than victory.


He's 3rd best prop in SL for metres made

Made 126 tackles with 4 missed tackles

6th in the league for tackle busts

Conceded 3 pens in 6 games

Yes he made a bad call to go down the outside yesterday, but tbh - who suspected Leigh would be able to carry him out like that - and he set up the first try with a slick offload.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:01 pm
4foxsake
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 216
Keegan Hirst impressed me last night, solid in defence and made some hard yards. A good debut, nice to see a player make the step up from the championship.

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:35 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10971
Location: The City of Wakefield
Johnstone not Johnson.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:41 pm
asmadasa
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3203
When all fit the first choice pack should be...

England, Finn, Huby, Ashurst, Kirmond and Arona...with off the bench Fifita, Hirst, Allgood and Hadley. Hadley covering Finns position for 15/20 minute spell.

Wood was constantly targeted for his defence by Leigh..can't see this happening with Finn as much.

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:43 pm
ball-in-hand
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 278
Fifita not Fajita. Someone has had too many Mexican meals!
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Re: Which players

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:26 am
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1435
Location: The world is my oyster!
ball-in-hand wrote:
Fifita not Fajita. Someone has had too many Mexican meals!


I think it is said out of affection and in good taste. It doesn't annoy me whereas people who still spell "Fafita" does.
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Which players

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:18 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1228
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I'll admit I don't get the Fifita adulation. He'll cost games as much as he will win. The daft kick return for example where he came off second best and put himself in a position where was, rightly or wrongly, adjudged to be in touch could have resulted in a narrow defeat than victory.

Last season I would have agreed with you 100% but this year his ball security has been a lot better. He takes risks with offloads in the right areas of the pitch and has really taken some tackling. He looks fitter to me; some of the podge has gone. I think he's been one of our best

Re: Which players

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:42 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7680
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I'll admit I don't get the Fifita adulation. He'll cost games as much as he will win. The daft kick return for example where he came off second best and put himself in a position where was, rightly or wrongly, adjudged to be in touch could have resulted in a narrow defeat than victory.


His go forward is the best of any of our front rowers and when "he's on", the guy is unstoppable.
Our other forwards may all have decent games but, none are as destructive as Fafita.
c}