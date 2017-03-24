Khlav Kalash wrote: I'll admit I don't get the Fifita adulation. He'll cost games as much as he will win. The daft kick return for example where he came off second best and put himself in a position where was, rightly or wrongly, adjudged to be in touch could have resulted in a narrow defeat than victory.

He's 3rd best prop in SL for metres madeMade 126 tackles with 4 missed tackles6th in the league for tackle bustsConceded 3 pens in 6 gamesYes he made a bad call to go down the outside yesterday, but tbh - who suspected Leigh would be able to carry him out like that - and he set up the first try with a slick offload.