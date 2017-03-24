WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:01 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1605
Location: wakefield
So from the six SL games played so far which players have earned the right to be considered 100 % nailed on match day 17 members, taking injuries out of the equation .In my opinion the following :

Johnson, BJB , Lynne, Arundel, Huby, Arona , Ashurst , Finn.

Arona and Ashurst have been the star players to date.

Some players have been played out of position that has not helped their cause, Hirst looked good but has only played 25 minutes, some not been given a chance yet.

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:02 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5831
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Fifita easily.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:05 am
desmond decker
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jan 28, 2006 7:23 pm
Posts: 1905
Fifita by a country mile I can't believe I've heard are fans moan about him

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:17 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7672
Grix, THE best Trinity player so far this season.

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:37 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12789
Location: Ossett
Grix and Ashurst have been standouts; Fifita improving all the time; Arona really proving his value; and Johnstone, given good ball, is one of the most naturally gifted RL players you'll ever see - every season he stays with us will be a bonus.

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:40 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4494
Location: Outside your remit
wrencat1873 wrote:
Grix, THE best Trinity player so far this season.


Yup, Grix and Fifita have to be in there.

Nailed on would be

Grix
Tommy J
Reece Lyne
?
BJB/MCB battling out here

Finn
?

Fifita
?
Huby
Ashurst
?
Arona
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:44 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9050
Location: wakefield
Hadley while he is here.
MCB doesn't get that status yet.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:12 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17226
Location: Back in Hull.
PopTart wrote:
Hadley while he is here.
MCB doesn't get that status yet.


I though Hadley defended well in the first half, but looked too slow out of hooker (Has played a couple of times for Hull and it did;t work), but played really well in when he played backrow in the 2nd half.

Johnson is going to be a superstar, should be in the England squad and I don't think it will be too long until the NRL teams come knocking.

Re: Which players

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:16 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 298
Genuinely think Tom Johnstone is the best winger in the league. If he played for a team that actually gave him some more ball he'd be scoring 30+ tries a season.

Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, Bullsmad, Dave K., desmond decker, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Finbar, fun time frankie, got there, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, NEwildcat, PHe, PopTart, RedWhiteBlueGent, rlfan, Yosemite Sam and 335 guests

c}