Saddened! wrote: Tell you what, I wouldn't play Lomax. I think we're better with Tommy there, just bring one of the kids in for Owens.



I thought we were very good tonight, absolute dominance in the first half. It was good to see the points come, it was a professional performance to not panic and wait for the pressure to tell. Smith's kicking was superb at times and the signs are bright with him and Theo in the side.



Percy and Smith men of the match tonight, mentions to Walmsley and Theo.

Lomax will play, he's very important to our attack. In fact, he's basically our x factor player in attack. He terrifies defences.Tommy been doing good job but he's basically dead with the ball 90 % of the time. His defence and kick taking is as good as it gets but he has no attack so imo lomax has to play. It was no coincidence we started scoring points last year and went on 12 game run when lomax came back. He's also England fullback and had good 4 nations.Lomax was fit to play last nigjt but we didn't risk him.I thought Jack Owens was good last night. No mistakes from him, he scored a try and I'd bet made most carries on the field.