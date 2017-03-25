WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington game tonight

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:23 am
Roy Haggerty
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 5210
Location: London
Saddened! wrote:
Tell you what, I wouldn't play Lomax. I think we're better with Tommy there, just bring one of the kids in for Owens.

I thought we were very good tonight, absolute dominance in the first half. It was good to see the points come, it was a professional performance to not panic and wait for the pressure to tell. Smith's kicking was superb at times and the signs are bright with him and Theo in the side.

Percy and Smith men of the match tonight, mentions to Walmsley and Theo.


There's no doubt Tommy is making a decent fist of retrieving and returning the ball at FB. However, what he doesn't offer, which Lomax does, is that instinctive attack where the FB joins the attacking line and creates an overlap, or leads a second line of possible attack behind the first. Lomax gives us options out wide beyond just shipping it out until Percy beats a man.

Owens had one of his better games yesterday, but I'd still prefer Tommy on the wing and lomax at FB.
Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:45 am
The Chair Maker
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 12654
Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock
The ball movement was a lot better tonight.

My only worry is we are a bit too left sided.

On the few occasions Morgan got the ball he looked dangerous but we do need to be more balanced in our attack

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:50 am
St pete
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009
Posts: 16778
Saddened! wrote:
Tell you what, I wouldn't play Lomax. I think we're better with Tommy there, just bring one of the kids in for Owens.

I thought we were very good tonight, absolute dominance in the first half. It was good to see the points come, it was a professional performance to not panic and wait for the pressure to tell. Smith's kicking was superb at times and the signs are bright with him and Theo in the side.

Percy and Smith men of the match tonight, mentions to Walmsley and Theo.


Lomax will play, he's very important to our attack. In fact, he's basically our x factor player in attack. He terrifies defences.

Tommy been doing good job but he's basically dead with the ball 90 % of the time. His defence and kick taking is as good as it gets but he has no attack so imo lomax has to play. It was no coincidence we started scoring points last year and went on 12 game run when lomax came back. He's also England fullback and had good 4 nations.

Lomax was fit to play last nigjt but we didn't risk him.

I thought Jack Owens was good last night. No mistakes from him, he scored a try and I'd bet made most carries on the field.
Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:56 am
St pete
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009
Posts: 16778
The Chair Maker wrote:
The ball movement was a lot better tonight.

My only worry is we are a bit too left sided.

On the few occasions Morgan got the ball he looked dangerous but we do need to be more balanced in our attack


Morgan is a threat with the ball. He's got great footwork and has pace but hardly gets the ball. This might change when lomax is back with him coming out the back.
