Saddened! wrote: Tell you what, I wouldn't play Lomax. I think we're better with Tommy there, just bring one of the kids in for Owens.



I thought we were very good tonight, absolute dominance in the first half. It was good to see the points come, it was a professional performance to not panic and wait for the pressure to tell. Smith's kicking was superb at times and the signs are bright with him and Theo in the side.



Percy and Smith men of the match tonight, mentions to Walmsley and Theo.

There's no doubt Tommy is making a decent fist of retrieving and returning the ball at FB. However, what he doesn't offer, which Lomax does, is that instinctive attack where the FB joins the attacking line and creates an overlap, or leads a second line of possible attack behind the first. Lomax gives us options out wide beyond just shipping it out until Percy beats a man.Owens had one of his better games yesterday, but I'd still prefer Tommy on the wing and lomax at FB.