Obviously delighted with the score or even a result.

Warrington never at any stage looked to be in the game.



What I couldn't figure out was; were we good or were Warrington shockingly dire. I think the answer is 50/50 ?

I mean, lets face it Warrington were shockingly bad - mojo is not lost, it's dead mojo.



We were guilty early on of moving out wide too soon, without the forwards doing their work and it didn't seem to work for us for the first 30 minutes for all our dominance.

I have been disappointed with Douglas since he joined us and we improved a lot when he and Lee (who is pedestrian at best) were subbed.



I was impressed by Walker again and Taia had a really good first half.

Morgan still seems a bit lost after big plaudits pre-season.



Apart from the above everyone else played really well and I think the stats will make interesting reading and show how easy it was for us.



As for Warrington, the sooner Patton and TS kiss and make up, the better for their club. Not one player for them stood out for having a good game; they were dysfunctional. Hill, after his injuries looks a shadow of his former self, but it is still early for him.