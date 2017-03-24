WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington game tonight

Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:41 am
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5209
Location: London
Big game tonight, with a lot at stake. If we win, then we're still in touch with the top four, and the season could kick on. If Warrington win, they finally kick-start a season which is threatening to look like Leeds last year. On the other hand, whoever loses is in serious trouble - possibly already ruled out of a top four finish.

But big in other ways too. If Matty Smith is playing, as rumoured, then we get to see Cunningham's game plan. Of course the absence of Lomax remains a blow, but if all the pre-season work was around Smith's direction, it should be a very different Saints side tonight. A good win and a sound performance will quiet a lot of critics. A poor performance and a loss will put irresistible pressure on Cunningham and McManus.

Fascinating, high-stakes game. Very much looking forward to it.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:07 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4159
Location: Bradford
My god this forum is like a graveyard.
Hours before a saints wire derby and there's not a damn thing on here. The banter between supporters is always part of the fun, so it's a shame in that sense.

Should be an interesting game tonight anyway, I think if Saints play the way they did in France last week and actually throw the ball around a bit instead of playing by the numbers, they should come away with the win.

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:39 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5484
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Nothus wrote:
My god this forum is like a graveyard.
Hours before a saints wire derby and there's not a damn thing on here. The banter between supporters is always part of the fun, so it's a shame in that sense.

Should be an interesting game tonight anyway, I think if Saints play the way they did in France last week and actually throw the ball around a bit instead of playing by the numbers, they should come away with the win.


Think they have all migrated over to Red Vee the moaning forum.
.
Should imagine Smith will introduce a better kicking game to add a bit of structure, we should have less interference from Wilkin. Expecting Taia, Percival and Fages to have good games with the front row holding things together in the middle.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:17 pm
infamous grouse

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 9:04 pm
Posts: 46
It's an interesting game, a lot at stake.

Smith could be a star or a flop ( how match fit is he?)

Same with Ratchford for Wire........you would have to think it will click for Wire eventually just hope it's not tonight and then again they've had 2 extra days off between rounds.

Keep saying the same each week, we nred to get off to a good start... an early lead for us will put more pressure on them.

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:28 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5209
Location: London
Got to say, on that evidence, Cunningham has some justification in claiming Smith might make a difference.

The only issue which stood out as a possible worry is our right side. It's still not clicking in attack. But light years better than the Wakefield game.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:44 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5484
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Roy Haggerty wrote:
Got to say, on that evidence, Cunningham has some justification in claiming Smith might make a difference.

The only issue which stood out as a possible worry is our right side. It's still not clicking in attack. But light years better than the Wakefield game.


Better kicking game and more organised, it allowed Wilkin to have a better game as well.
.
That right hand side just isn't quality but I thought LMS improved it a bit, the players gave Cunningham a bit of respite we need to move on and upwards next couple of games.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:50 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5209
Location: London
Next week won't be easy either, given Salford's recent form. However, assuming that we'll start to improve our passing and timing as confidence returns, we should have enough on the park to take them.

Anyone know when Lomax is due back?
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:25 pm
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27598
Location: Warrington
Tell you what, I wouldn't play Lomax. I think we're better with Tommy there, just bring one of the kids in for Owens.

I thought we were very good tonight, absolute dominance in the first half. It was good to see the points come, it was a professional performance to not panic and wait for the pressure to tell. Smith's kicking was superb at times and the signs are bright with him and Theo in the side.

Percy and Smith men of the match tonight, mentions to Walmsley and Theo.

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:56 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5484
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Saddened! wrote:
Tell you what, I wouldn't play Lomax. I think we're better with Tommy there, just bring one of the kids in for Owens.

I thought we were very good tonight, absolute dominance in the first half. It was good to see the points come, it was a professional performance to not panic and wait for the pressure to tell. Smith's kicking was superb at times and the signs are bright with him and Theo in the side.

Percy and Smith men of the match tonight, mentions to Walmsley and Theo.


I thought Owens did enough to keep his place for next week.
.
The longer we can keep Smith and Fages together then the combination and executions will get better.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Warrington game tonight

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:28 am
saint at wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 13, 2005 11:09 pm
Posts: 2931
Location: In Dire Straits
Obviously delighted with the score or even a result.
Warrington never at any stage looked to be in the game.

What I couldn't figure out was; were we good or were Warrington shockingly dire. I think the answer is 50/50 ?
I mean, lets face it Warrington were shockingly bad - mojo is not lost, it's dead mojo.

We were guilty early on of moving out wide too soon, without the forwards doing their work and it didn't seem to work for us for the first 30 minutes for all our dominance.
I have been disappointed with Douglas since he joined us and we improved a lot when he and Lee (who is pedestrian at best) were subbed.

I was impressed by Walker again and Taia had a really good first half.
Morgan still seems a bit lost after big plaudits pre-season.

Apart from the above everyone else played really well and I think the stats will make interesting reading and show how easy it was for us.

As for Warrington, the sooner Patton and TS kiss and make up, the better for their club. Not one player for them stood out for having a good game; they were dysfunctional. Hill, after his injuries looks a shadow of his former self, but it is still early for him.
I HATE ALL THE PIES

c}