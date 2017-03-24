Big game tonight, with a lot at stake. If we win, then we're still in touch with the top four, and the season could kick on. If Warrington win, they finally kick-start a season which is threatening to look like Leeds last year. On the other hand, whoever loses is in serious trouble - possibly already ruled out of a top four finish.



But big in other ways too. If Matty Smith is playing, as rumoured, then we get to see Cunningham's game plan. Of course the absence of Lomax remains a blow, but if all the pre-season work was around Smith's direction, it should be a very different Saints side tonight. A good win and a sound performance will quiet a lot of critics. A poor performance and a loss will put irresistible pressure on Cunningham and McManus.



Fascinating, high-stakes game. Very much looking forward to it.