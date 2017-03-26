|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Not sure what the problem is wrt different ilk of players getting different contracts both in length of time or grade of pay it happens in every team based sport.
Also any agent will always seek out the best possible deal for his client its a no brainer.
Finally if/when deals are not agreed then it can happen for any number of reasons for e.g Learmonth chased the £££ but Sutty stayed is that the agents fault? Is it GH's?
Lets put it this way Mags is with SMTUK as is Cam Smith & Oledzki so does the agent/GH get praise for those deals?
Im firmly of the belief you look to give the best possible deals to your best players both at 1st team level & Acadamy we look like we are trying to do that with certain players.
Finally M.Smith left & that was as much to do with GH &His grandad having a bust up wrt what was offered by us & Wire & not so much the agent.
doesn't GH pay all youngsters the same regardless of ability? no idea if it's true but that's the story
Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:56 pm
tad rhino wrote:
I think he used to & msy still do so wrt Acadamy contracts but Oledzki & Cam Smith im sure are on 1st Team contracts with no doubt certain app clauses etc.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:42 am
The Chin's Back wrote:
FWIW I have been in a conversation with Craig Harrison regarding how he prioritises the junior players that he represents and if i was a junior players parent then i would believe that he was clearly dead set as being after a short term contract reward for any players that were not being offered a top 25 place deal, This is clearly in the hope that they then progress and can then command a far higher fee (In theory he is clearly thinking that if they don't then progress to get a better deal then he's lost a small percentage of nearly now't) Where as if they do progress then he gets a percentage of a far higher ammount and will then also probably represent that player for the rest of their careers!
His tune certainly changes when the junior player is of the ilk of a Cameron Smith type of player as he certainly wants a longer term deal for the player and with caveats that include increased contract payments when his player plays X amount of first team games etc due to the number of interested clubs that are fighting for that junior players contract
My assessment of him would be that he is a total hypocrite,but that he is clearly looking out not only for himself and also for the player that he is representing
It is no wonder that clubs do not like dealing with him and would much rather that all junior players deal directly with the club
This is actually pretty spot on, except for the last sentence, which isn't actually true. I know for a fact that Cas for example prefer this agency over all others to deal with, and have quite a few players with them.
The key is what they try to do for the player is not a bad thing, but some may well argue they don't like it. People who know very little assume things too much on the name. Actually that agency from what I hear is more in development and the image rights that come along, rather than the basic money.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:37 pm
Harry Boyes facing a Grade E - abusive language to an official. Must have given him a right gobful.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 5:18 pm
When did this problem between GH and SMTM begin?
IIRC correctly Danny Mcguire was their first player and they were introduced by GH
Thu Mar 30, 2017 5:51 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
When did this problem between GH and SMTM begin?
There isn't a problem with GH and SMTM
Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:35 pm
I don't see any reason why all junior players should get the same money - if you are so rigid you will miss out on the really talented ones.
GH is obviously a tough negotiator but he is nobody's fool - young talent should be the life blood of the club.
Talent cost a premium regardless of what industry you are - RL can not be immune
Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:57 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't see any reason why all junior players should get the same money - if you are so rigid you will miss out on the really talented ones.
GH is obviously a tough negotiator but he is nobody's fool - young talent should be the life blood of the club.
I think once they get to 18 19 you should start paying more based on talent, but before then I think Leeds are doing the right thing by offering an even wage, it helps weed out the players the players who have the drive to improve to the ones who think that everything is owed to them because of their talent.
How many players have Leeds missed out on because of money, who went on to be top player? the only one I can think of is McLorum
Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:40 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
I think once they get to 18 19 you should start paying more based on talent, but before then I think Leeds are doing the right thing by offering an even wage, it helps weed out the players the players who have the drive to improve to the ones who think that everything is owed to them because of their talent.
We will never know - I assume Leeds will be in for most talented youngsters so how many do they lose because of not being willing to offer competitive monies who knows we only know about those that start in the system and then move on we never know about those that never even hit the system
Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:03 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
We will never know - I assume Leeds will be in for most talented youngsters so how many do they lose because of not being willing to offer competitive monies who knows we only know about those that start in the system and then move on we never know about those that never even hit the system
Conversely we have seen a lot of players leave for money and not go on to do anything, and we have seen loads who look world beaters at youth and academy level and never get close to the same level in SL.
We can't pay the most for every player with the talent because we will end up with a huge amount of money and SC space wasted, we can't be completely uncompetitive because we wont sign the players we need to. All the club can do is trust its own judgement.
