The Chin's Back wrote:

FWIW I have been in a conversation with Craig Harrison regarding how he prioritises the junior players that he represents and if i was a junior players parent then i would believe that he was clearly dead set as being after a short term contract reward for any players that were not being offered a top 25 place deal, This is clearly in the hope that they then progress and can then command a far higher fee (In theory he is clearly thinking that if they don't then progress to get a better deal then he's lost a small percentage of nearly now't) Where as if they do progress then he gets a percentage of a far higher ammount and will then also probably represent that player for the rest of their careers!



His tune certainly changes when the junior player is of the ilk of a Cameron Smith type of player as he certainly wants a longer term deal for the player and with caveats that include increased contract payments when his player plays X amount of first team games etc due to the number of interested clubs that are fighting for that junior players contract



My assessment of him would be that he is a total hypocrite,but that he is clearly looking out not only for himself and also for the player that he is representing



It is no wonder that clubs do not like dealing with him and would much rather that all junior players deal directly with the club