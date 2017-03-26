WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:20 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Not sure what the problem is wrt different ilk of players getting different contracts both in length of time or grade of pay it happens in every team based sport.
Also any agent will always seek out the best possible deal for his client its a no brainer.
Finally if/when deals are not agreed then it can happen for any number of reasons for e.g Learmonth chased the £££ but Sutty stayed is that the agents fault? Is it GH's?
Lets put it this way Mags is with SMTUK as is Cam Smith & Oledzki so does the agent/GH get praise for those deals?
Im firmly of the belief you look to give the best possible deals to your best players both at 1st team level & Acadamy we look like we are trying to do that with certain players.
Finally M.Smith left & that was as much to do with GH &His grandad having a bust up wrt what was offered by us & Wire & not so much the agent.



doesn't GH pay all youngsters the same regardless of ability? no idea if it's true but that's the story

Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:56 pm
tad rhino wrote:
doesn't GH pay all youngsters the same regardless of ability? no idea if it's true but that's the story

I think he used to & msy still do so wrt Acadamy contracts but Oledzki & Cam Smith im sure are on 1st Team contracts with no doubt certain app clauses etc.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:42 am
The Chin's Back wrote:
FWIW I have been in a conversation with Craig Harrison regarding how he prioritises the junior players that he represents and if i was a junior players parent then i would believe that he was clearly dead set as being after a short term contract reward for any players that were not being offered a top 25 place deal, This is clearly in the hope that they then progress and can then command a far higher fee (In theory he is clearly thinking that if they don't then progress to get a better deal then he's lost a small percentage of nearly now't) Where as if they do progress then he gets a percentage of a far higher ammount and will then also probably represent that player for the rest of their careers!

His tune certainly changes when the junior player is of the ilk of a Cameron Smith type of player as he certainly wants a longer term deal for the player and with caveats that include increased contract payments when his player plays X amount of first team games etc due to the number of interested clubs that are fighting for that junior players contract

My assessment of him would be that he is a total hypocrite,but that he is clearly looking out not only for himself and also for the player that he is representing

It is no wonder that clubs do not like dealing with him and would much rather that all junior players deal directly with the club


This is actually pretty spot on, except for the last sentence, which isn't actually true. I know for a fact that Cas for example prefer this agency over all others to deal with, and have quite a few players with them.

The key is what they try to do for the player is not a bad thing, but some may well argue they don't like it. People who know very little assume things too much on the name. Actually that agency from what I hear is more in development and the image rights that come along, rather than the basic money.
Quick Reply

Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
