RHINO-MARK wrote:

Not sure what the problem is wrt different ilk of players getting different contracts both in length of time or grade of pay it happens in every team based sport.

Also any agent will always seek out the best possible deal for his client its a no brainer.

Finally if/when deals are not agreed then it can happen for any number of reasons for e.g Learmonth chased the £££ but Sutty stayed is that the agents fault? Is it GH's?

Lets put it this way Mags is with SMTUK as is Cam Smith & Oledzki so does the agent/GH get praise for those deals?

Im firmly of the belief you look to give the best possible deals to your best players both at 1st team level & Acadamy we look like we are trying to do that with certain players.

Finally M.Smith left & that was as much to do with GH &His grandad having a bust up wrt what was offered by us & Wire & not so much the agent.