Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:00 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3196
tad rhino wrote:
heard from a few in the game Hetherington won't talk to SMTM. pathetic when you consider what we could lose


Do you know the reason why?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:17 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9650
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
loiner81 wrote:
Do you know the reason why?


Because SMTM are just money grabbing football agent style w**kers, and are the ones who spread most of the "frightening" rumours you hear about on here because GH won't bend over for them.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:18 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19760
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
nobody really knows, just they don't get on. the general feeling is both sides are at fault and its just developed and got more bitter. silly really from both sides as they need each other

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:19 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19760
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
ThePrinter wrote:
Because SMTM are just money grabbing football agent style w**kers, and are the ones who spread most of the "frightening" rumours you hear about on here because GH won't bend over for them.



says gh's spokesman

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:20 pm
The Chin's Back
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 605
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
FWIW I have been in a conversation with Craig Harrison regarding how he prioritises the junior players that he represents and if i was a junior players parent then i would believe that he was clearly dead set as being after a short term contract reward for any players that were not being offered a top 25 place deal, This is clearly in the hope that they then progress and can then command a far higher fee (In theory he is clearly thinking that if they don't then progress to get a better deal then he's lost a small percentage of nearly now't) Where as if they do progress then he gets a percentage of a far higher ammount and will then also probably represent that player for the rest of their careers!

His tune certainly changes when the junior player is of the ilk of a Cameron Smith type of player as he certainly wants a longer term deal for the player and with caveats that include increased contract payments when his player plays X amount of first team games etc due to the number of interested clubs that are fighting for that junior players contract

My assessment of him would be that he is a total hypocrite,but that he is clearly looking out not only for himself and also for the player that he is representing

It is no wonder that clubs do not like dealing with him and would much rather that all junior players deal directly with the club

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:21 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19760
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
loiner81 wrote:
Do you know the reason why?



couldn't say if it's true but an ex player I work with, league and cup winner but not with leeds, says david howe is involved somehow and him and GH really don't like each other

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:33 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9650
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
says gh's spokesman


Says someone who isn't daft enough to open his mouth and swallow anything a sports agent comes out with unlike yourself.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:52 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5791
The Chin's Back wrote:
His tune certainly changes when the junior player is of the ilk of a Cameron Smith type of player as he certainly wants a longer term deal for the player and with caveats that include increased contract payments when his player plays X amount of first team games etc due to the number of interested clubs that are fighting for that junior players contract


I was told, by someone who would have known, that these increased payments were a factor in McD's reluctance to blood youngsters. This was a couple of years back, mind, when we wouldn't have been much under the cap. Not sure it applies as much now.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
c}