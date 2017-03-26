ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Morley has been bought in but not some sort of contract negotiator (do you really think he's got that in his locker???), people slag off GH, BMc and the club for not being keen on this particular agency but they have good reason not to be keen on them, very much of the football style money hungry who gives a damn if it's the right move for the player type agent....do well to to do as little business as possible with them.



23/08/2014

ThePrinter wrote: Morley has been bought in but not some sort of contract negotiator (do you really think he's got that in his locker???), people slag off GH, BMc and the club for not being keen on this particular agency but they have good reason not to be keen on them, very much of the football style money hungry who gives a damn if it's the right move for the player type agent....do well to to do as little business as possible with them.



It's got nothing to do with the money, despite the name, you are just assuming there. It is down to contract length, the club believe in long term from young age, where the agency advise different. The fallout with McDermott over this has been going on for eighteen months. Morley is in charge of the academy players now, and part of the reasoning was agent relations also.

Cameron Smith is also show me the money, as is another three players.



It's got nothing to do with the money, despite the name, you are just assuming there. It is down to contract length, the club believe in long term from young age, where the agency advise different. The fallout with McDermott over this has been going on for eighteen months. Morley is in charge of the academy players now, and part of the reasoning was agent relations also.Cameron Smith is also show me the money, as is another three players.



Gotcha wrote: It's got nothing to do with the money, despite the name, you are just assuming there. It is down to contract length, the club believe in long term from young age, where the agency advise different. The fallout with McDermott over this has been going on for eighteen months. Morley is in charge of the academy players now, and part of the reasoning was agent relations also.

Cameron Smith is also show me the money, as is another three players.



Cameron Smith is also show me the money, as is another three players.



Oh I don't for a second doubt that your mate and others at Show me the Money are all about short contracts so that the can they go for big bucks later on. Very good reason they want shorter contracts even if you can't see it and it IS BECAUSE of the money. (Clue's in the name) Why tie up a player for 5 years when you can renegotiate after 2 years

All your rumours have clearly come from this agency and really their version of events isn't worth the steam off my pi$$.



Oh I don't for a second doubt that your mate and others at Show me the Money are all about short contracts so that the can they go for big bucks later on. Very good reason they want shorter contracts even if you can't see it and it IS BECAUSE of the money. (Clue's in the name) Why tie up a player for 5 years when you can renegotiate after 2 yearsAll your rumours have clearly come from this agency and really their version of events isn't worth the steam off my pi$$.



23/08/2014

ThePrinter wrote:



ThePrinter wrote:

All your rumours have clearly come from this agency and really their version of events isn't worth the steam off my pi$$.



Wind the neck in. I have nothing to do with anyone at this agency, and was nearly replying to posts about specific players. Burrow also works as an adviser to this agency too. As I said Cameron Smith is also show me the money, and he signed a four year deal. Of course the difference is it was a first team one. The difference is when they are first year professionals, Leeds want them to sign three year deals, where agents are recommending two year, hence why most were two years. And to balance, let's not forget why Leeds want it that way, so they can pay lower for longer. All players should not be the same, some are better than others.



Gotcha wrote: Wind the neck in. I have nothing to do with anyone at this agency. I was talking about specific players. Burrow also works as an adviser to this agency too. As I said Cameron Smith is also show me the money, and he signed a four year deal. Of course the difference is it was a first team one. The difference is when they are first year professionals, Leeds want them to sign three year deals, where agents are recommending two year, hence why most were two years. And to balance, let's not forget why Leeds want it that way, so they can pay lower for longer. All players should not be the same, some are better than others.



I can understand why Leeds want longer, but they've also shown loyalty to players long term (for which they've been criticised for).....I can also see why agents want short deals and it's only for their own interests yet they've managed to pass it off to the gullible as Leeds being the bad guys.



23/08/2014

ThePrinter wrote: I can understand why Leeds want longer, but they've also shown loyalty to players long term (for which they've been criticised for).....I can also see why agents want short deals and it's only for their own interests yet they've managed to pass it off to the gullible as Leeds being the bad guys.



Where has anyone said it has been passed off as bad guys? Also the contracts you talk about are first team, not academy. There is a difference. The game has changed, other clubs have moved with it. Which way is right is open to debate, but those are the hand dealt. My opinion is purely different players should be treated differently, priority should be ensuring the best players you have a shot at.



Where has anyone said it has been passed off as bad guys? Also the contracts you talk about are first team, not academy. There is a difference. The game has changed, other clubs have moved with it. Which way is right is open to debate, but those are the hand dealt. My opinion is purely different players should be treated differently, priority should be ensuring the best players you have a shot at.Does show me the money have any problems with other coaches? I don't know by the way. But they did have an issue with Leeds, and Hetherington made a change to alter that, probably with Burrow's influence.



Gotcha wrote: Where has anyone said it has been passed off as bad guys? Also the contracts you talk about are first team, not academy. There is a difference. The game has changed, other clubs have moved with it. Which way is right is open to debate, but those are the hand dealt. My opinion is purely different players should be treated differently, priority should be ensuring the best players you have a shot at.

Does show me the money have any problems with other coaches? I don't know by the way. But they did have an issue with Leeds, and Hetherington made a change to alter that, probably with Burrow's influence.



Does show me the money have any problems with other coaches? I don't know by the way. But they did have an issue with Leeds, and Hetherington made a change to alter that, probably with Burrow's influence.



You've passed Leeds off as the bad guys nearly every chance you've had thanks to the rumours you've got off your Show Me The Money mate.



You've passed Leeds off as the bad guys nearly every chance you've had thanks to the rumours you've got off your Show Me The Money mate.Talking of 'right way" you were slating the club about the reserve league 12 months ago pointing out the league table. What's the value of a reserve team doing for Warrington and Leeds rigbt now looking at the league table???



ThePrinter wrote: You've passed Leeds off as the bad guys nearly every chance you've had thanks to the rumours you've got off your Show Me The Money mate.



Talking of 'right way" you were slating the club about the reserve league 12 months ago pointing out the league table. What's the value of a reserve team doing for Warrington and Leeds rigbt now looking at the league table???



You seem to be making things up as you go along here. I am assuming due to feeling embarrassed by your first post. To repeat, I have no rumour from show me the money whom I do not know, and was nearly pointing out a fact on the first post, in response to a post about Jack Walker and separately show me the money. I do however know very well two of their registered players, and as stated first post I also know very well Sutcliffe, whom repeated again is not with show me the money. If you can point out where I have posted something to the contrary to this then fair enough, but you seem to be just arguing something for the sake of it.

With Regards the reserve league, I have exactly the same opinion I had last year right now, and previous to last year. And by the end of the season I also think there will be a pattern to finishing positions in Super League. Not sure if that answers your point or not?



c}