Gotcha wrote: It's got nothing to do with the money, despite the name, you are just assuming there. It is down to contract length, the club believe in long term from young age, where the agency advise different. The fallout with McDermott over this has been going on for eighteen months. Morley is in charge of the academy players now, and part of the reasoning was agent relations also.



Cameron Smith is also show me the money, as is another three players.

Oh I don't for a second doubt that your mate and others at Show me the Money are all about short contracts so that the can they go for big bucks later on. Very good reason they want shorter contracts even if you can't see it and it IS BECAUSE of the money. (Clue's in the name) Why tie up a player for 5 years when you can renegotiate after 2 yearsAll your rumours have clearly come from this agency and really their version of events isn't worth the steam off my pi$$.