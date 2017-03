ThePrinter wrote: Morley has been bought in but not some sort of contract negotiator (do you really think he's got that in his locker???), people slag off GH, BMc and the club for not being keen on this particular agency but they have good reason not to be keen on them, very much of the football style money hungry who gives a damn if it's the right move for the player type agent....do well to to do as little business as possible with them.

It's got nothing to do with the money, despite the name, you are just assuming there. It is down to contract length, the club believe in long term from young age, where the agency advise different. The fallout with McDermott over this has been going on for eighteen months. Morley is in charge of the academy players now, and part of the reasoning was agent relations also.Cameron Smith is also show me the money, as is another three players.