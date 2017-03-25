WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:02 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 724
The Eclipse wrote:
Jack Walker is impressive overtime I see him play, what is his best position ? He played scrum half in the scholarship, fullback last season and now playing #6

I think he'll stay in the HB's mate given the options we have at FB.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:16 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7505
He's another one that is interesting Warrington very much.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:35 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1393
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Glad to see them bounce back after last weeks hiding gutted i couldnt get there in the end though.
As a side surely Oledzki should be on dual reg though he's way above Acadamy RL.

He looks huge compared with others at this level, the club website stats have him at 87kg and 1.82m just under 6' he looks more like 6.2-6.3 100kg I assume the club stats are a little out of date.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:41 pm
The Biffs Back
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4024
Frosties. wrote:
He's another one that is interesting Warrington very much.


The Rhinos have got some very special players currently at the club in both academy levels that need to be convinced that their best career pathway is at the club and to get them tied down with a competitive contract and with the belief that as we are a club that is in transition that they will progress to the 1st team if they full-fill their potential,and then reap the rewards salary wise.

This current crop of special players could certainly replicate the Golden Generation that emerged in the early 2000's that made us the Top Dogs for so long and who won so many trophies and form the back bone of our squad for years to come.

You will always get the vultures like Warrington (especially) that will offer top dollar junior contracts in order to poach the top kids from other SL clubs scholarship/Academy sides in the hope that they will be rewarded with the odd diamond that actually make it.

Players like Brooke Broughton,Micky Learmonth and Morgan Smith certainly took the pot of gold option of "money up front" from the Wolves, the first 2 have seriously fallen by the wayside despite having the world at their feet when they left us.

Morgan Smith was a stand out player in our system before he was lured over the pennines by lots of Moran's £'s and IMO he has certainly not progressed as was anticipated,although he still has time on his side
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:53 pm
FGB
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 362
Learmouth came through with Baldwinson and Sutcliffe and was everybit as good as those 2. He left for the money (Wolves) then ended up at Giants. I believe he has now quit the sport for a pro boxing career.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:59 pm
The Biffs Back
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4024
FGB wrote:
Learmouth came through with Baldwinson and Sutcliffe and was everybit as good as those 2. He left for the money (Wolves) then ended up at Giants. I believe he has now quit the sport for a pro boxing career.

He was playing for York the last time i saw him play

I'm sure he was under the agent "Show me the money" as was Morgan Smith
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
c}