The Rhinos have got some very special players currently at the club in both academy levels that need to be convinced that their best career pathway is at the club and to get them tied down with a competitive contract and with the belief that as we are a club that is in transition that they will progress to the 1st team if they full-fill their potential,and then reap the rewards salary wise.This current crop of special players could certainly replicate the Golden Generation that emerged in the early 2000's that made us the Top Dogs for so long and who won so many trophies and form the back bone of our squad for years to come.You will always get the vultures like Warrington (especially) that will offer top dollar junior contracts in order to poach the top kids from other SL clubs scholarship/Academy sides in the hope that they will be rewarded with the odd diamond that actually make it.Players like Brooke Broughton,Micky Learmonth and Morgan Smith certainly took the pot of gold option of "money up front" from the Wolves, the first 2 have seriously fallen by the wayside despite having the world at their feet when they left us.Morgan Smith was a stand out player in our system before he was lured over the pennines by lots of Moran's £'s and IMO he has certainly not progressed as was anticipated,although he still has time on his side