RHINO-MARK wrote: Glad to see them bounce back after last weeks hiding gutted i couldnt get there in the end though.

As a side surely Oledzki should be on dual reg though he's way above Acadamy RL.

He looks huge compared with others at this level, the club website stats have him at 87kg and 1.82m just under 6' he looks more like 6.2-6.3 100kg I assume the club stats are a little out of date.