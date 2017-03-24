Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm Posts: 4929 Location: Hill Valley
Bullseye wrote:
I expect him to play 1st team for Leeds in the next 5 weeks given the busy schedule coming up. If he doesn't you must have some very good props available.
He should be. I know we will get some coming on with the old line about being very young, he will get bred in slowly etc.. which i agree with by and large.But i actually think we have far from a great front row at the minute.two of them are in the stand one injured the other suspended. Absolutely see no reason not to include him over the likes of Walters(yes i know he is back row but he is sadly dogs nads at this level).
He has proved he can handle blokes playing for your lot and i point to another lad who proved it and was far younger when he got his chance in Sam Burgess.yes i know he was a bit of a one off but he already has the frame so give him a game!
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm Posts: 2312 Location: Going straight
Frosties. wrote:
Big win vs Bradford Bulls 40-06 last night.
Tries from Oledzki x2, Smith, Walker, Mustapha, Dupree. Schofield with 6 goals.
Big performances from Oledzki and Smith. Captain Alex Sutcliffe had a good game also. Lots of potential in these Under 19s with not many of them in their third year.
I believe Sutcliffe has signed a full time deal after interest from Warrington.
Full time deal with us and not Wire?
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens] Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army. Rudge: Where? India? Fletcher: No, Bradford.
He will carry on playing either U19s or at Featherstone unless we get injuries in that area. He will probably play in the Challenge Cup game for me and then maybe back to Bradford, just because Singleton will return then.
