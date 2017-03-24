Big win vs Bradford Bulls 40-06 last night. Tries from Oledzki x2, Smith, Walker, Mustapha, Dupree. Schofield with 6 goals. Big performances from Oledzki and Smith. Captain Alex Sutcliffe had a good game also. Lots of potential in these Under 19s with not many of them in their third year. I believe Sutcliffe has signed a full time deal after interest from Warrington.

[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]

Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.

Rudge: Where? India?

Fletcher: No, Bradford.