Big win vs Bradford Bulls 40-06 last night.



Tries from Oledzki x2, Smith, Walker, Mustapha, Dupree. Schofield with 6 goals.



Big performances from Oledzki and Smith. Captain Alex Sutcliffe had a good game also. Lots of potential in these Under 19s with not many of them in their third year.



I believe Sutcliffe has signed a full time deal after interest from Warrington.