Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

 
Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:31 am
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009
Posts: 361
How long before we can expect to see him debut in SL?

Very highly rated by the bulls after a few games on loan there and apparently a standout performer in our U19's last night.

Oledzki's phenomenonal first half stats from last night.

Carries 17, metres 208, assists 2, line breaks 3, tries 1.

Mick the Gled loves him too.

Re: Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:37 am
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006
Posts: 8523
Location: LDZ
No time like the present
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:50 am
Joined: Thu May 19, 2016
Posts: 289
Think he will play against Doncaster. He is still very young although he is some unit.

I cant see him being rushed if im honest.

Re: Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:03 am
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 26327
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The lad is an absolute unit. He's stood out against championship opposition and deserves a shot in the Leeds 1st team.

However I'm hoping McDermott sees it differently and sends him back to us.

Either way he's way too good for U19s.
Academy | Leeds Rhinos U19s

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:36 am
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7500
Big win vs Bradford Bulls 40-06 last night.

Tries from Oledzki x2, Smith, Walker, Mustapha, Dupree. Schofield with 6 goals.

Big performances from Oledzki and Smith. Captain Alex Sutcliffe had a good game also. Lots of potential in these Under 19s with not many of them in their third year.

I believe Sutcliffe has signed a full time deal after interest from Warrington.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:08 am
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011
Posts: 1390
Highly rated McDermott was singling his praises on radio Leeds last Friday. He will get blooded soon I think,

Re: Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:23 am
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010
Posts: 9619
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Think he will play against Doncaster. He is still very young although he is some unit.

I cant see him being rushed if im honest.


Doncaster game looks pretty likely, also before the cup game our 2nd game of the Easter weekend is at home vs Widnes, depending on fitness/injuries could be a potential one.

Next 3 after tonight are Wigan, Warrington and Hull so not really the games to throw him into unless we are low on numbers.
23/08/2014

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:51 am
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006
Posts: 5779
Got a sneaky feeling McDermott will either
a) keep him waiting in the wings way, way beyond what most would regard as reasonable
or
b) throw him in against Wigan
Re: Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:57 am
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005
Posts: 4938
Bullseye wrote:
The lad is an absolute unit. He's stood out against championship opposition and deserves a shot in the Leeds 1st team.

However I'm hoping McDermott sees it differently and sends him back to us.

Either way he's way too good for U19s.

U19's are a joke.

Needs an 'A' team to progress his career.

Oh, hang on...

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:03 am
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006
Posts: 5779
Shouldn't this be merged with the academy/U19s thread?
Who is online

