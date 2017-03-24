Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote: Think he will play against Doncaster. He is still very young although he is some unit.



I cant see him being rushed if im honest.

Doncaster game looks pretty likely, also before the cup game our 2nd game of the Easter weekend is at home vs Widnes, depending on fitness/injuries could be a potential one.Next 3 after tonight are Wigan, Warrington and Hull so not really the games to throw him into unless we are low on numbers.