How long before we can expect to see him debut in SL?
Very highly rated by the bulls after a few games on loan there and apparently a standout performer in our U19's last night.
Oledzki's phenomenonal first half stats from last night.
Carries 17, metres 208, assists 2, line breaks 3, tries 1.
Mick the Gled loves him too.
Very highly rated by the bulls after a few games on loan there and apparently a standout performer in our U19's last night.
Oledzki's phenomenonal first half stats from last night.
Carries 17, metres 208, assists 2, line breaks 3, tries 1.
Mick the Gled loves him too.