Also when you look at the record of John Kear over the years I would say there is no one finer in the game than having the 'eye' to spot a good prop that no one else has seen the true potential.

Hirst doesn't seem to sprint into the opposition as quickly as what Simon did but neither does he seem to bounce back and lose the collision which Simon often did. Not slating Simon who unlike Hirst is not about 6 foot 5" tall and over 18 stone which helps when he runs the ball in albeit slower but seems to keep driving his legs carrying 3/4 players with him every time.Really feel that Trinity should play their big uns in the 17 every week if they can....it will start and change the perception of a 'soft' set of forwards which I believe some old fat 'has been' said in a RL studio.