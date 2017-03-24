A steady debut in a tight game. Had we of being winning or losing by a few then he could be forgiven for taking a few more chances.
If he'd of dropped a clanger and they go on an score he would have been scapegoat for the rest of the season.
Actually I bet he is sick of the sight of Leigh over the last few seasons.
So he will be more pleased than most to come away with a win.
